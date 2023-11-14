Foreign Investment Review Board Approval Received

BRISBANE, Nov. 14, 2023 - Allkem Ltd. (ASX: AKE, "Allkem" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Arcadium Lithium plc ("NewCo"), the new holding company of the combined group that will result from the proposed merger of Allkem and Livent Corporation (Livent) (Transaction), has received Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") approval ("FIRB Approval").



Allkem, Livent and NewCo have now received antitrust/competition approvals in Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and the U.S., as well as foreign investment approvals/completion of investment screenings in Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. This represents all competition and foreign investment approvals that are expected to be required prior to completion1.

Allkem and Livent are targeting closing of the Transaction on 4 January 2024. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, including approval by both Livent and Allkem shareholders and Australian Court approval of the Scheme.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allkem Ltd..

1 Note that pursuant to the Argentinian Merger Control Regulations, Arcadium Lithium plc will be required to notify the Argentinian Antitrust Authority of the Transaction, and seek its approval, no later than one week after the Transaction is implemented. Implementation of the Transaction is not conditional upon or otherwise subject to the parties obtaining the approval of the Argentinian Antitrust Authority.