Western Atlas Resources Announces Appointment of New Director and RSU

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2023 - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Cesar Augusto Torresini as a new Director of the Company.

About Mr. Torresini

Mr. Torresini has over 30 years of professional experience in the natural resources industry having worked on all aspects of project development, from exploration through construction and operations in Latin America with a predominant focus in Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

Mr. Torresini was awarded "Mining Person of the Year, Precious Metals" by Brazil Mineral Magazine in 2018 and again in 2019.

He currently serves as VP Public Affairs and Permitting for Equinox Gold Brazil. Most recently, he was VP Operations of Aurizona Gold Mine, Brazil (Equinox Gold). He also served as Director of Operations for AUX Colombia (now owned by Mubadala Development Co.), fmr. GM Operation at Tucano Gold Mine (fmr. Amapari Gold Mine), fmr. GM Operations at Amapari Gold Mine (New Gold Inc./Goldcorp's fmr. Amapari Gold Project), fmr. Project Manager for AMX de Chile S.A., fmr. Country Manager Newmont Brazil, fmr. Project Manager Gurupi, a Newmont Mining/TVX Gold's JV.

"Western Atlas' Board and Management are very pleased to welcome Mr. Torresini to the Company's Board of Directors. His professional experience and successful track record will provide valuable support for the refocus and growth of Western Atlas and we look forward to working with him." commented Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer of Western Atlas.

Issuance of Restricted Share Units ("RSU")

The Company granted certain directors and officers of the Company 3,300,000 RSU in recognition of their contributions to the Company. The terms of the restricted share units are in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

