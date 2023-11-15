Manning Ventures Renews Investor Relations Contract

Vancouver, November 15, 2023 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (OTC:MANVF): (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a renewal agreement with Planet Ventures Inc. ("Planet") dated November 14, 2023 (the "Agreement") for the provision of investor relations and communication services to the Company.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, Planet has agreed to provide the Company with public relations and marketing services, among other things, in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. The services may be delivered in a variety of mediums through different platforms, including, but not limited to social media and industry-related platforms. The Agreement is for a term commencing on November 14, 2023, and expiring on November 30, 2024, subject to earlier termination by either party under the terms of the Agreement. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement and as consideration for its services, the Company will pay Planet a cash fee of $150,000.

Planet is a Vancouver-based investment issuer that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PXI". In addition to its wholly owned subsidiaries and investment portfolio, Planet assists micro-, small- and mid-cap public companies with market awareness campaigns; it helps them gain valued industry exposure through its large network of licensed advisers and institutional investors. Planet operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company and is not entitled to receive any securities of the Company in connection with this engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, Planet has a direct or indirect interest in 1,987,500 common shares in the capital of the Company. Planet's business is located at Suite 303, 750 West Pender street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T7 and Planet can be contacted at: info@planetventuresinc.com and 604 681 0084.

About Manning

Manning is a lithium-focused exploration and development company operating in Canada. Manning's project portfolio includes the Bounty Lithium Project, located in Quebec, and the Dipole Lithium Project, located in Newfoundland, in addition to over 65,000-hectares of highly prospective ground in the emerging Leaf River Lithium Camp, locating in Northern Quebec.

