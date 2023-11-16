Vortex Metals to Attend the 121 mining Investment Conference in London

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2023 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London on November 20-21, 2023.

The 121 Mining Investment London event will host over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This platform offers an unparalleled opportunity for Vortex Metals to showcase its projects and initiatives. The conference's schedule includes curated meetings that pair investors with suitable projects, complemented by expert commentary and insights on the latest trends and developments in the mining industry.

Vikas Ranjan, Co-founder and CEO of Vortex Metals, commented on the significance of the event, saying, "The 121 Mining Investment Conference is a pivotal platform for Vortex Metals. It offers us a unique channel to showcase the potential of our Copper projects to a global audience of sophisticated investors. This event is an excellent opportunity to engage with industry leaders and investors, fostering growth and strategic partnerships."

Investors interested in attending the 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80. Vortex Metals invites attendees to visit their booth, where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about their innovative approach to mining.

About 121 Mining Investment:

The 121 Mining Investment global event series is a premier platform that connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices with management teams from leading mining companies. The event covers a global portfolio, including London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, and online editions throughout the year.

Additionally, the company would like to announce the following marketing and investor awareness campaigns:

Black Swan Solutions Inc:

The Company has engaged Black Swan Solutions Inc to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. In exchange for providing these services, Black Swan Solutions Inc will receive a total payment of C$16,000. The agreement with Black Swan Solutions Inc is for a 6-month term commencing on approximately November 14th, 2023, and the Company has the right to cancel the agreement at any time. Black Swan (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

Think Ink Marketing:

The Company has entered into an agreement with Think Ink for a 1-month term to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company, its business and securities. Certain services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. The Company has budgeted up to US$15,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banners, and native ads. Think Ink (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program is coming from the proceeds of the brokered and non-brokered equity financing completed during September and October of 2021.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortex-metals-to-attend-the-121-mining-investment-conference-in-london-301990238.html

SOURCE Vortex Metals