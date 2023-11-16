One World Lithium Announces Engagement with Robert Ingram

Vancouver, November 16, 2023 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Service Consulting Agreement with Robert Ingram. He will advise the Company on its business development.

Robert is also with the Tri Financial Group. He has over 25 years experience in the financial sector. In the past 10 years has helped companies structure a pathway for future IPOs while keeping the goals forefront for both individual investors and the companies. He has been a Director or Officer of a number of similar companies.

The Agreement is for a two year period. The Consultant will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 US and will have an option to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share vesting from time to time. All Stock Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Doug Fulcher, the Company's President and CEO stated, "Contracting Robert Ingram will introduce the Company to investment opportunities that will make the Company financially stronger."

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium in a brine. The Company is also focused on its Direct Lithium Extraction Technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers and consumers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com.

