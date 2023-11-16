Adamera Drills +60 Metres of Disseminated Sulfides on Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project

Vancouver, November 16, 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces that two drill holes have been completed on the VTEM-30 target (News Release dated October 4, 2023) on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project in Washington State.

The two holes were drilled to the south from a single site. Both holes intersected zones of sulfides at the depths modelled from the geophysical data. The first hole which was drilled at an inclination of -85o, intersected zones with disseminated sulfides in locally fragmental and altered limestone / marble over a 60-metre core interval. The second hole which was drilled at an inclination of -50o, repeated the mineralization and lithologies but over a 90-metre core interval. The true thickness of these intervals has not been determined. Samples are being submitted to an accredited laboratory for assay. Other zones of disseminated sulfides intersected in each drill hole will also be submitted for gold assay.

"The modelled dimensions of the VTEM-30 target based on geophysics is 1000 metres long and 400 metres wide. The discovery of a thick body of non outcropping disseminated sulfides coincident with the geophysics and only 1.5 kms from the former Buckhorn Gold Mine is potentially very significant. We eagerly await assay results," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated as an underground mine by Kinross Gold Corp until 2017. It is reported to have produced approximately 1.3 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 13 g/t gold. Much of the gold in the Buckhorn mine was associated with disseminated sulfides.

Jim Ebisch P. Geo is a qualified person that has reviewed the drill core associated with the drill holes.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

