Muzhu Appoints Chief Financial Officer

November 16th - Vancouver, B.C. - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivien Chuang CA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms.Chuang, is a qualified Chartered Professional Accountant having worked for Charlton and Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP performing audit and review engagements for both publicly traded and private companies.

Ms. Chuang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive expertise in finance, accounting, strategy, forecasting and team leadership. She has held a number of executive finance roles at leading international mining and energy companies including Kraken Energy Corp., Azincourt Energy Corp., Precipitate Gold Corp., Remo Resources Inc., and Northern Empire Resources Corp. She brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, reverse mergers and initial public offerings, internal controls, budgeting and cash flow management.

"We are looking forward to working with Ms. Chuang's considering her strong financial track record with leading Canadian and international mining companies. Given her financial and accounting strength as well as her command in both English and Mandarin, she will be of significant benefit to Muzhu as we continue to grow and progress with our projects in China," stated Dwayne Yaretz, President, and CEO of Muzhu Mining Ltd..

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec.

As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

