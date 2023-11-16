Foraco International To Host Investor Webcast On November 21, 2023

TORONTO and MARSEILLES, France, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco") today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST.

During the webcast, Tim Bremner, Chief Executive Officer, and Fabien Sevestre, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Foraco's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

Interested parties looking to attend the webinar can register in advance at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1637493&tp_key=df2afcd45a.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, a replay will also be available on the Company's website at https://foraco.com/investors/

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a global leading drilling services company that assist its customers in exploring or managing their deposits throughout the entire cycle, with a special focus on the life of mines extension activity. The Company intends to continue developing and growing its services across the world with a focus on stable jurisdictions, high tech drilling services, optimal commodities mix including battery metals and gold - with a significant presence in water related drilling services - and a gradual implementation of advanced digital applications. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown as one of the largest global drilling enterprise with operations in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023, which is filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements and information attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Foraco International SA