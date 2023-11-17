Abcourt Closes a Third Tranche of the Private Placement of Units Previously Announced, for an Additional Amount of $209,000

ROUYN-NORANDA, Nov. 17, 2023 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) announces that it has completed a third tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on August 31, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $209,000, representing 5,225,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the "Offering"). In the aggregate, total gross proceeds of the Offering are of $2,330,150.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months.

It is expected that the net proceeds from the Offering will be used in a proportion of 60% to advance activities for development and exploration at the Sleeping Giant Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec and 40% for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a restricted period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of their issuance, in accordance with Canadian securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Offering remains subject to final approval of the Exchange.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

