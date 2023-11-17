IP Survey Identifies Drill Targets at Sleeping Giant Project, James Bay, Quebec Drilling to Commence Before Year's End

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

November 17 - Vancouver, B.C.; Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an induced polarization survey (IP Survey) on its Sleeping Giant South property located less than 1 km southwest of the past-producing Sleeping Giant gold mine where Abcourt Mines Inc., recently announced re-opening of their mill to process tailings from the Sleeping Giant mine and ore from surrounding deposits controlled by Abcourt.

The IP Survey identified two anomalies as locally silicified horizon beds enriched in disseminated sulphides that Muzhu has determined as drill targets This mineralization can occur along a shear zone with quartz/carbonate veining and/or along an altered contact favored by the upcoming of hydrothermal fluids. Drilling is planned to commence shortly and be completed before year's end.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz,

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

