Mawson Announces Filing and Mailing of Proxy Materials in Connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, November 17, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the mailing and filing of its notice of annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders and management information circular (the "Circular"). Shareholders may download the Circular in connection with the Meeting from the Company's website at https://mawsongold.com/investors/annual-general-and-special-meeting/ as well as under Mawson's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Mawson will hold the Meeting on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) at Suite 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote their shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting is at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Mawson recommends that Shareholders vote FOR ALL proposed items.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1 (877) 452 7184 toll-free in Canada or 1 (416) 304 0211 for international calls or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia, including the Rajapalot Au-Co PEA-stage project in Finland, the Skellefteå Au discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also currently holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia, including the Sunday Creek Au-Sb asset.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson
Executive Chairman

Forward-Looking Statement

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the successful completion of the Springtide Transaction and matters related to the Transaction, including regulatory and Shareholder approval, the delisting of the Mawson Shares from TSX and their listing on the TSXV, completion of the Springtide Transaction Financing, the receipt of conditional approval of the listing of the common shares of Springtide on the TSXV, and the Company's ability, if at all, to explore for uranium pursuant to anticipated changes to applicable Swedish laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedarplus.ca While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

