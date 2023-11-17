Sierra Madre Announces Conversion of Subscription Receipts

VANCOUVER, November 17, 2023 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2023, September 14, 2023 and October 17, 2023, the escrow release conditions of all 5,123,092 subscription receipts have been satisfied and the proceeds from the purchase of the subscription receipts have been released from escrow. As a result, the subscription receipts have converted into a total of 5,123,092 common shares in the capital of the Company, and the Company now has access to the $3,330,010 in proceeds. For additional information on the subscription receipts, please refer to the above-noted news releases.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSX.V:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company, focused on evaluating the potential of restarting the La Guitarra Mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic and La Tigra properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The La Guitarra Mine is a permitted, past-producing underground mine which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018.

The +2,600 ha Tepic project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource. La Tigra, located 148 km north of Tepic, has been mined historically; Sierra Madre's maiden 2022 drill program at the site intercepted shallow mineralization.

Sierra Madre's management has played key roles for managing exploration and development of more than 22Moz gold and 600Moz silver in combined reserves and resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1B for mining companies.

