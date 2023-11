Bathurst Metals Announces Kannika Claims Option

Vancouver, November 17, 2023 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) today announced, as required by the TSX Venture Exchange, that the Company's news release dated October 25, 2023 inadvertently contained incorrect information. The date of the Assignment and Assumption Agreement to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the "Kannika Property" is October 23, 2023.

