Robex Resources Inc. Announces Positive Drilling Results at Mansounia Extending Strike to 5km

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 20, 2023 -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) ("Robex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of Mineral Resource delineation drilling at the Mansounia Central deposit. The Mansounia Central deposit is approximately 3km south of the new Kiniero processing plant at the Kiniero Project in Guinea, West Africa.



Highlighted intercepts include:

MRC23-038: 16m @ 8.06g/t Au from 27m

MRC23-091: 10m @ 4.91g/t Au from 52m

MRC23-080: 25m @ 3.61g/t Au from 18m

MRC23-113: 12m @ 2.89g/t Au from 10m

MRC23-033: 13m @2.21g/t Au from 46m



Robex completed an extensive 147 drillhole deposit delineation drilling programme in September 2023 at Mansounia Central following the completion of an extensive bulk leach extractable gold (BLEG) in soil geochemistry campaign across the Mansounia license area. The BLEG geochemical signature confirmed that the Mansounia Central and Mansounia South deposits represent major exploration targets within the much larger shear mineralised "Sabali-Mansounia" Corridor. This corridor hosts the neighbouring Sabali South deposit (announced 24 May 2022) drilled out by Robex and now forms an integral part of the Kiniero Project restart.

Robex's 2023 exploration drilling programme at Mansounia Central was further designed to verify the reliability of the historic drillholes. The Mansounia Central deposit had been historically drilled RAB scout drilling, 2003 to 2005 and RC and DD drilling, 2005 to 2012. Robex's initial reconnaissance drilling in 2022 yielded significant near-surface gold intersects and verified the historic drilling (announced November 28, 2022).

The campaign commenced in April 2023 and finished in September 2023 with 147 drillholes totalling 23,310m completed using RC drilling techniques primarily on a 100m x 50m drilling grid, complimented by additional reconnaissance drilling. Results have been highly encouraging, confirming the extensive presence of a well-developed upper supergene low-grade gold deposit, typically within the upper 30m to 50m, as observed from the reconnaissance drilling.

Results returned from delineation RC drilling campaign at the Mansounia Central deposit have further confirmed the following:

The accuracy and reliability of the historical data;

The relationship between the BLEG gold-in-soil and the airborne magnetics, intrusives, the inferred alteration footprint and the underlying confirmed structures;

A wide, deep, and continuous low-grade supergene gold mineralisation deposit across the Sabali-Mansounia Corridor;

The Mansounia Central deposits represent a strategic near-plant (~3.5km), near-surface oxide and fresh rock target for infill drilling to convert to Mineral Reserves for consideration in the mining schedule of the Kiniero Gold Mine; and

Mansounia Central remains open along strike south into Mansounia South and north toward Sabali South, where it is evident that the two deposits could become a single drilled-out domain to form a single larger open pit.



Infill drilling is expected to commence at Mansounia Central in early 2024 to update the Mineral Resource estimate. The planned drilling will also include reconnaissance strike extension drilling to the south, into the Mansounia South deposit. With the addition of Mansounia, the total strike extension is approximately 5km from Sabali North to Mansounia Central. This is a significant opportunity to add economic near-surface oxide ounces to the Project.

Figure 1: An overview of the Kiniero Mining area, highlighting the proximity of Mansounia Central to the plant, as well as the extensive (~5km) strike length from the southern section of Mansounia Central to the north of Sabali North.

Figure 2: Plan map of Mansounia Central indicating completed drilling programs by Burey Gold (historical), Goldfields (historical) and Sycamore Mine Guinee (SMG) (Robex). Larger, black-rimmed RC drill holes show the location of the recently completed 100m x 50m drilling program.

Figure 3: Cross sections A-B and C-D indicating downhole significant intercepts (0.2g/t Au and 0.8g/t Au) and the preliminary mineralised envelope.

Aurelien Bonneviot, President and CEO: "We are pleased to see Mansounia drill delivering positive results. We are refining the interpretation of the DFS done by previous owners in 2004 and with more drilling in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 we will be able to improve our modelling for which Robex intends to prepare an Updated Mineral Resources Report in Q1 2024. These encouraging results will allow us to increase the oxide ratio into the plant and therefore increase the plant throughput as highlighted in our DFS."

Qualified Person

The technical disclosures contained in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Dan Tucker, BSc CEng FAusIMM (CP Geo), a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr Tucker is the Chief Mining Engineer of Robex and, as such, is not independent within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become a-tier gold producers in West Africa.

