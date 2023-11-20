HighGold Mining Drills 33.6m at 12.1 g/t AuEq and Provides Update on Advanced Exploration Plan, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska USA

JT Deposit Infill Drilling Returns 33.6 Meters at 7.9 g/t Au, 0.91% Cu, 4.81% Zn, 0.51% Pb, 7 g/t Ag (12.1 g/t AuEq)

Vancouver, November 20, 2023 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGMIF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2023 exploration and development program (the "Program") including final drill results at the Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project ("Johnson Tract", "JT" or the "Project") in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Project hosts the high-grade JT Deposit with an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Moz at 9.39 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") with average true thickness of 40m.

Following completion of the spin-out of Onyx Gold Corp. this summer (see HighGold news release dated June 6, 2023), HighGold squarely focused on unlocking value at the high-grade JT Deposit. In parallel with exploration drilling to expand existing deposits and target new prospects, the Company launched on a major program of advanced exploration and de-risking activities to support the evaluation of a potential high-grade, low-impact, underground mine.

Highlights of the 2023 Program

Initiation of preliminary scoping work to evaluate conceptual direct-shipping-ore ("DSO") scenarios that offer the potential for a nearer term, lower capital cost and enhanced environmental benefit production scenario





Completion of a comprehensive work program to support the permitting of an underground exploration ramp, including six (6) hydrogeology-geotechnical drill holes, related hydrogeology test work, engineering, and multiple environmental and cultural studies





Infill drilling yields thick, high-grade mineralization typical of the JT Deposit in hole GT23-004 56.6 meters at 7.8 g/t AuEq, including 33.6 m at 12.1 g/t AuEq, and including 4.9 m at 34.9 g/t AuEq



Narrow high-grade and broad low-grade mineralization intersected in 2023 step-outs at Ellis Zone 2.2 m at 57.0 g/t AuEq previously reported in hole DC23-070 1.4 m at 11.6 g/t AuEq in hole DC23-071 47.1 m at 0.7 g/t AuEq in hole DC23-087 64.1 m at 0.7 g/t AuEq in hole DC23-088



Encouraging new zones of veining and JT-style alteration intersected in first pass drilling of new prospect areas, warranting additional follow-up in 2024

"We had a busy and productive field season this year," said Darwin Green, President & CEO. "We completed a significant drill program aimed at expanding existing zones and targeting new discoveries. Results from the drill program are encouraging and will serve to inform ongoing drill planning and targeting as we continue to evaluate the multi-deposit potential of the Project. Infill hole GT23-004 is a reminder of the exceptional width and grade that characterizes the JT Deposit."

"Thick, high-grade deposits in desirable jurisdictions with a path to relatively rapid and cost-efficient development are a rare prize in the mining sector. In conjunction with our drilling efforts, HighGold has also turned to assessing the development potential for the JT Deposit and demonstrating the intrinsic value of the Project. One such opportunity being evaluated is the potential development of a DSO mining operation, whereby mineralized material would be mined and transported via marine vessel to an existing mill off site. Another major step to advancing the Project is advancing the permitting and development of an underground exploration ramp. The Company is well capitalized to continue advancing these important value-added activities through 2024 and beyond."

Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) Mining Studies

HighGold has begun preliminary scoping work to evaluate conceptual direct-shipping-ore ("DSO") scenarios. This includes studies and investigations into potential mining methods, mine designs, and the logistics and infrastructure required for shipping mineralized material to an existing, off-site milling facility. The Project's location near tidewater offers the potential for DSO via bulk marine transport (the lowest cost form of bulk shipping) either direct to Asia or to existing coastal mills at mines in Alaska and British Columbia.

Advantages of a DSO mine over a conventional mine include project simplicity, lower CAPEX and execution risk, and potential for an expedited timeline to production. A DSO mine at Johnson Tract would also have the attractive environmental benefits of a small surface footprint and minimal long-term management and closure concerns. Under such a scenario, development rock (waste-rock) would likely be integrated into the mining plan as backfill for permanent underground storage within the mine, and tailings would be stored at a pre-existing off-site facility, resulting in no on-site tailings.

DSO mining, although not common in North America, is used throughout the world as the margins and IRRs of a DSO Mine can be more attractive than in a conventional scenario. In Alaska, a DSO mining joint venture agreement is in place between Kinross Gold and Contango Ore, in which ore from the Mahn Choh deposit (proven and probable reserves of 998koz at 7.88 g/t gold) will be trucked 240 miles (380 km) for off-site processing at Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine.

2023 Advanced Exploration Activities

A key component of de-risking the Project is the development of an underground exploration ramp to the JT Deposit. The exploration ramp will provide a platform to conduct cost-effective tightly spaced definition drilling in the highest-grade portions of the known deposit to support future engineering and economic studies. The 1,800m long ramp, which is parallel to and slightly outboard of the trend of mineralization, will also provide access to efficiently test multiple deep exploration targets (Figure 1).

In support of this, the Company successfully completed a comprehensive field program from July to October 2023 consisting of hydrogeological test work, engineering, and numerous environmental and cultural studies. Over the coming months, the data from these studies will be incorporated into the project design and form the basis of the exploration ramp permitting that is planned to commence in early 2024.

In connection with the exploration ramp plan, a Section 404 permit application was submitted earlier this year to the US Army Corps of Engineers for a 2.6-mile (4 km) portal access road and expanded airstrip. This process is tracking well, with no significant deficiencies identified to date.





2023 Drilling Results

The final drill results from the 2023 drill program are reported herein. A total of 33 drill holes for 7,648 meters were completed, including 27 exploration holes (6,254m) and 6 geotechnical holes (1,394m). The exploration drilling targeted the main JT Deposit (2 holes) and the Ellis Zone (12 holes), as well as several new, previously undrilled prospects and targets at East DC Prospect (8 holes), Double Glacier (3 holes), and South Valley (2 holes). Locations of the new drillholes are presented in Figures 1 to 4, with key assay intersections displayed in Table 1 and described below.

JT Deposit (Geotechnical and Step-out Drilling)

The Company completed six (6) drill holes to carry out hydrogeological and geotechnical studies along the alignment of the proposed 1800m long underground exploration ramp, which is designed to be developed within unmineralized rock units in the hanging wall to the JT Deposit. One of the drill holes (GT23-004) was extended through the JT Deposit as an infill hole and to characterize ground and water conditions for future mine modeling. GT23-004 intersected typical JT-style Au-Cu-Zn mineralization and returned:

56.6 meters at 7.8 g/t AuEq (4.87 g/t Au, 0.61% Cu, 3.5% Zn), including 33.60 m at 12.1 g/t AuEq, (7.93 g/t Au, 0.9% Cu, 4.8% Zn), and including 4.90 m at 34.9 g/t AuEq (33.03 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 0.6% Zn).



Separate from the geotechnical drilling, two (2) exploration holes stepped out 100 to 200 meters south of the JT Deposit for potential extensions along strike. These holes intersected broad zones of strong alteration with local silver-lead-zinc mineralization, including:

6.0 meters at 76 g/t Ag, 0.4% Pb, 1.2% Zn in drill hole JT23-153

Ellis Zone and DC Prospect Targets

The DC Prospect, located four kilometers northeast of the +1Moz AuEq JT Deposit, includes the high-grade Ellis Zone discovery and numerous other mineralized showings within a series of large gossan alteration zones extending over a 1.5 km x 3.0 km area. Drilling in 2023 included 50 to 100m step-outs on the Ellis Zone to sketch-in resource potential and first-time tests of new targets between the Ellis Zone and East DC Prospect areas.

Drilling in 2023 has now defined two distinct and overlapping styles of mineralization at the Ellis Zone; a steep-dipping, structurally-controlled high-grade quartz vein and sulphide breccia zone and a zone of shallow-dipping, broad, lower-grade potentially stratigraphically-controlled mineralization with VMS-style characteristics. The current interpretation is of a broad zone of stringer-style mineralization with local structurally controlled high-grade shoots. Mineralization has now been intersected over a length of 200 m and to a depth of 225 m.

Narrow high to bonanza-grade and broad low-grade mineralization have been intersected in 2023 step-out drilling at Ellis Zone, including:

2.2 m at 57.0 g/t AuEq (49.9 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu, 8.4% Zn) previously reported in hole DC23-070, including 1.1 m at 80.5 g/t AuEq, (71.4 g/t Au, 29.7 g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu, 11.7% Zn)

1.4 m at 11.6 g/t AuEq (4.51 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 1.9% Cu, 1.1% Pb, 7.0% Zn) in hole DC23-071

47.1 m at 0.7 g/t AuEq (0.29 g/t Au, 0.5% Zn) in hole DC23-087

1.5 m at 163 g/t Ag and 4% Zn in hole DC23-088

64.1 m at 0.7 g/t AuEq (0.31 g/t Au, 0.7% Zn) in hole DC23-088, including 32.4 m at 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.53 g/t Au, 0.8% Zn)



Eight (8) reconnaissance drill holes were completed across a 1km east-west trend between the Ellis Zone and the East DC prospect area. The holes targeted mapped structures, alteration and mineralization as well as blind geophysical and geological targets that project beneath an area of landslide cover. Significant new zones of quartz-sulphide stockwork veining were intersected in five (5) holes at East DC with anomalous silver-copper geochemistry that warrant additional follow-up. Significant results include:

3.9 m at 97 g/t Ag in hole DC23-075

1.3 m at 2.7% Cu and 23 g/t Ag in hole DC23-076

1.2 m at 1.6% Cu in hole DC23-080

Other Regional Prospects - Double Glacier and South Valley

The Company also completed five (5) drillholes for initial testing of the South Valley and Double Glacier prospects 1.5 km and 3 km south of the JT Deposit, respectively. Though no major mineralized intervals were returned in the South Valley and Double Glacier drillholes, the Company did intersect the JT Deposit host dacite volcanic stratigraphy with weakly anomalous values of Au, Ag and Zn, and the same unique nodular anhydrite alteration assemblage which surrounds the JT Deposit. Of additional significance, drill hole DG23-003 retuned a 1.3 m at 2.3% Zn within a mudstone unit at the Double Glacier prospect, highlighting potential for VMS-style mineralization. Further work is planned to follow-up on these drillholes during the 2024 field season.





Table 1. Significant Assay Intersections from 2023 Drill Program at the Johnson Tract Project

Drill Hole Prospect From To Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) % % % (g/t) DC23-069** Ellis Zone 52.2 53.6 1.4 2.05 0.9 0.01 0.08 0.60 2.5 and 185.3 187.6 2.3 0.20 63.2 3.66 0.03 1.18 6.2 Including 185.3 186.8 1.5 0.23 82.6 4.72 0.04 1.77 8.1 DC23-070** Ellis Zone 59.2 61.4 2.2 49.85 24.6 1.50 0.01 8.40 57.0 Including 59.2 60.3 1.1 71.40 29.7 1.51 0.02 11.65 80.5 And 71.4 72.9 1.5 0.34 2.3 0.07 1.17 2.92 2.5 DC23-071 Ellis Zone 67.3 68.7 1.4 4.51 15.9 1.89 1.14 7.02 11.6 And 85.2 86.7 1.5 0.20 2.5 0.26 0.00 3.57 2.7 And 107.7 109.2 1.5 0.40 16.3 1.21 0.01 0.05 2.1 And 170 212 42.0 0.02 0.8 0.12 0.00 1.35 1.0 DC23-072 N Ellis Zone 166.5 168 1.5 0.01 0.9 0.03 0.01 2.62 1.6 And 231.2 234.2 3.0 0.06 1.0 0.11 0.00 1.70 1.2 And 256.7 262.7 6.0 0.02 0.4 0.04 0.02 1.28 0.8 DC23-073 N Ellis Zone 196.6 220.2 23.6 0.03 0.7 0.07 0.13 1.28 0.9 Including 215.8 220.2 4.4 0.02 1.2 0.12 0.01 1.99 1.4 Including 231.7 235.4 3.7 0.02 2.5 0.41 0.36 4.36 3.3 DC23-074 N Ellis Zone No Significant Intersections DC23-075 East DC 230 233.9 3.9 0.11 97.3 0.01 0.01 0.01 1.1 DC23-076 East DC 60.6 61.9 1.3 0.07 22.5 2.68 0.01 0.06 3.7 DC23-077 East DC No Significant Intersections DC23-078 East DC 54.2 58.7 4.5 0.42 10.3 0.70 0.00 0.09 1.5 And 85.4 86.9 1.5 0.09 10.8 0.93 0.00 0.02 1.4 DC23-079 East DC 17.8 18.9 1.1 0.04 8.3 0.78 0.03 1.12 1.8 DC23-080 East DC 51.3 52.5 1.2 0.03 8.1 1.62 0.00 0.01 2.2 DC23-081 East DC 48.1 61.0 12.9 0.03 2.1 0.28 0.00 0.09 0.5 DC23-082 Ellis Zone 17.5 21.4 3.9 0.60 2.1 0.01 0.09 0.21 0.8 Including 17.5 18.5 1.0 1.00 3.0 0.01 0.12 0.28 1.2 And 43.5 47.4 3.9 0.18 2.9 0.04 0.48 0.78 0.9 Including 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.25 3.1 0.06 0.85 1.06 1.2 DC22-083 Ellis Zone 30.1 35.8 5.7 0.26 2.0 0.03 0.11 0.29 0.5 DC22-084 Ellis Zone 38.2 41.0 2.8 0.20 3.2 0.08 0.15 1.50 1.3 DC22-085 East DC 89.0 93.5 4.5 0.05 1.6 0.06 0.03 0.89 0.7 DC22-086 Ellis Zone 63.0 70.5 7.5 0.30 1.7 0.01 0.27 0.95 1.0 Including 63.0 64.5 1.5 0.26 2.2 0.03 0.46 2.64 2.0 DC22-087 Ellis Zone 50.2 97.3 47.1 0.29 1.4 0.03 0.09 0.50 0.7 Including 66.0 97.3 31.3 0.37 1.3 0.02 0.11 0.47 0.7 Including 66.0 67.4 1.4 1.16 1.4 0.03 0.80 2.73 3.1 Including 95.8 97.3 1.5 2.38 2.4 0.01 0.14 0.34 2.7 DC22-088 Ellis Zone 67.9 69.4 1.5 0.00 163.0 0.01 0.18 0.40 1.9 And 81.2 145.3 64.1 0.31 0.0 0.03 0.03 0.67 0.7 Including 97.7 130.1 32.4 0.53 0.0 0.03 0.01 0.76 1.0 Including 103.7 109.2 5.5 1.12 0.4 0.09 0.01 2.04 2.4 Including 108.2 109.2 1.0 1.41 2.1 0.34 0.02 8.68 7.0 GT23-004 JT Geotech 235.4 292.0 56.6 4.87 4.6 0.61 0.32 3.46 7.8 Including 235.4 269.0 33.6 7.93 6.6 0.91 0.51 4.81 12.1 Including 243.0 247.9 4.9 33.03 7.1 1.21 0.02 0.55 35.0 JT23-153 JT SW Ext 144.6 161.1 16.5 0.01 40.7 0.01 0.22 0.66 0.9 Including 144.6 150.6 6.0 <0.01 75.8 0.02 0.38 1.16 1.6 JT23-154 JT SW Ext 209.2 214.0 4.8 0.03 2.4 0.01 0.02 1.47 0.9 And 412.3 413.5 1.2 0.01 1.0 0.24 <0.01 1.49 1.2 JT23-155 South Valley No Significant Intersections JT23-156 South Valley No Significant Intersections DG23-001 Double Glacier No Significant Intersections DG23-002 Double Glacier No Significant Intersections DG23-003 Double Glacier 136.2 137.5 1.3 0.03 3.5 0.04 0.31 2.27 1.6

*True thickness for the reported intersections in holes, where known, ranges from 65% to 95% of the reported width. Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") based on assumed metal prices of US$1650/oz for Au, US$20/oz for Ag, US$3.50/lb for Cu, US$1.00/lb for Pb and US$1.50/lb for Zn and payable metal recoveries of 97% for Au, 85% for Ag, 85% Cu, 72% Pb and 92% Zn. Grade-thickness is the product of multiplying the drilled intercept length by the grade of the intercept.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Results

A property-wide, 666 line-km airborne Magnetic and EM geophysical survey (MobileMT) was completed by Expert Geophysics in August 2023 to aid in discerning prospective mineralizing systems beneath covered areas. The final results show resistivity data to a depth of 2 km and highlight all the known prospect areas. HighGold is currently awaiting 3D inversions of MobileMT and magnetic data; however, early observations indicate the ability to fingerprint known mineralization, identify new shallow targets, and identify deeper anomalies related to possible porphyry-style systems. HighGold is excited to use these results, combined with previously acquired magnetic and ground IP data, geochemical vectoring work and detailed geology in concert with the results of first pass drilling at new prospect areas to help guide 2024 drill program planning.

About the Johnson Tract Gold Project

Johnson Tract is a polymetallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA. The 21,000-acre property includes the high-grade JT Deposit and at least nine (9) other mineral prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. HighGold acquired the Project through a lease agreement with Cook Inlet Region, Inc. ("CIRI"), one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. CIRI is owned by more than 9,100 shareholders who are primarily of Alaska Native descent.

Mineralization at Johnson Tract occurs in Jurassic intermediate volcaniclastic rocks and is characterized as epithermal-type with submarine volcanogenic attributes. The JT Deposit is a thick, steeply dipping silicified body averaging 40m true thickness that contains a stockwork of quartz-sulphide veinlets and brecciation, cutting through and surrounded by a widespread zone of anhydrite alteration. The Footwall Copper Zone is located structurally and stratigraphically below JT Deposit and is characterized by copper-silver rich mineralization.

The JT Deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 3.489 Mt grading 9.39 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") comprised of 5.33 g/t Au, 6.0 g/t Ag, 0.56% Cu, 0.67% Pb and 5.21% Zn. The Inferred Resource of 0.706 Mt grading 4.76 g/t AuEq is comprised of 1.36 g/t Au, 9.1 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 0.30% Pb, and 4.18% Zn. For additional details see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska," dated August 25, 2022 (effective date of July 12, 2022) authored by Ray C. Brown, James N. Gray, P.Geo. and Lyn Jones, P.Eng. Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") is based on assumed metal prices and payable metal recoveries of 97% for Au, 85% for Ag, 85% Cu, 72% Pb and 92% Zn from metallurgical testwork completed in 2022. Assumed metal prices for the Resource are US$1650/oz for gold (Au), US$20/oz for silver (Ag), US$3.50/lb for copper (Cu), US$1.00/lb for lead (Pb), and US$1.50/lb for zinc (Zn).

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold-Zinc-Copper Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Senior VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Additional Notes:

Starting azimuth, dip and final length (Azimuth/-Dip/Length) for the drillholes reported today are noted as follows: DC23-069 (180/60/323m), DC23-070 (180/80/155m), DC23-071 (180/90/236m), DC23-072 (180/55/338m, DC23-073 (180/50/310m), DC23-074 (180/75/176m), DC23-075 (120/45/275m), DC23-076 (340/45/74.6m), DC23-077 (180/50/218m), DC23-078 (340/45/202m), DC23-079 (340/65/203m), DC23-080 (20/45/257.5m), DC23-081 (20/60/166m), DC23-082 (180/90/110m), DC23-083 (180/70/146m), DC23-084 (180/90/110m), DC23-085 (180/45/308m), DC23-086 (170/45/221m), DC23-087 (180/70/221m), DC23-088 (170/50/150m), GT23-004 (292/75/349m), JT23-153 (290/60/346m), JT23-154 (255/60/439m), JT23-155 (290/60/346m), JT23-156 (255/60/439m), DG23-001 (290/45/319m), DG23-002 (280/45/230m), and DG23-003 (320/45/242m)

Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and the remaining half of the cut core placed back in the original core box for permanent on-site storage. Sample lengths range from a minimum of 0.5-meter to a maximum of 2.0-meter intervals, with an average sample length of 1.0 to 1.5 meters. The half-cut core samples are then dried for 1-2 days at 50-60 degrees Celsius, crushed to 2mm (>70%) and pulverized to 75 microns (>85%) at the Company's onsite sample preparation facility. The preparation facility was designed under the guidance of expert third-party consultant, Dr. Barry Smee, P.Geo. Sample pulps are individually packaged in paper envelopes and weigh approximately 250 grams each, the sample pulps are then placed inside security-strapped plastic totes in batches of 80-100 samples per tote with each tote weighing about 22-23 kilograms. The samples are then shipped by DHL air freight directly to ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC for analysis.

Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that return values >10 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore grade assay for samples that return values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return >100 ppm. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

Forward-Looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned drill program and advanced exploration plans are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statement.

