Vortex Energy Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Robinsons River Salt Project, Newfoundland & Labrador

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2023 - Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond core drilling has now commenced at its Robinsons River Salt Project ("The Project") located near Stephenville, Newfoundland & Labrador. The drilling program is being conducted by Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling") under the support of the Company's consultant partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC"). The Company is fully permitted to drill two core wells at the Project.



The two core wells that will be drilled are located at the East and West salt structures of the Project, which were identified during the hydrogen storage capacity assessment. The objective of the drill program is to drill at the two confirmed core wells to confirm the depth of the salt structures and attain the geological properties of the salt and non-salt rocks at the Project.

Project Highlights:

Based on available geological information, the East Salt Structure can potentially hold an estimated amount of (1) 550,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 35 caverns, based on conservative estimates and up to (2) 900,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 53 caverns, using optimistic estimates.

Based on the available geological information, the West Salt Structure can potentially hold an estimated amount of (1) 250,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 25 caverns, based on conservative estimates and up to (2) 350,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 43 caverns, using optimistic estimates.

Using conservative estimates, the hydrogen storage capacity assessment for the East Salt Structure estimates that the total volume of the East Structure salt cavern field is more than 70 million m 3 .

. Using conservative estimates, the hydrogen storage capacity assessment for the West Salt Structure estimates that the total volume of the West Structure salt cavern field is more than 50 million m 3 .

. The Property is adjacent to Atlas Salt's Great Atlantic Salt Deposit. The salt deposit contains an inferred resource of 908 million tonnes grading 96.9% NaCl using bulk density of 2.16 g/cm3.



Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the commencement of our drilling program. Getting to this point has involved extensive planning and effort from our team and partners. We envision the Robinsons River Salt Project as a key driver of economic growth in the region, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with the local community. I would also like to extend my best wishes for a safe and successful program to our invaluable partners who play a crucial role in making it happen."





Figure 1: First Pad location with drill rig in place.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

