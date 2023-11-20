Benton Drills 26.87m of 7.18% Cu, Including 10.28m of 11.16% Cu at Great Burnt

Thunder Bay, November 20, 2023 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for three additional drill holes that continue to expand and better define the Great Burnt Copper Deposit. Hole GB-23-04 intersected 26.87m grading 7.18% Cu, including 10.28m grading 11.16% Cu (see photo below). GB-23-03 and GB-23-05, (see table below), were both drilled up dip from historic holes and, intersected the Cu-rich zone. These results will expand the deposit, which remains open for further expansion. The Company's drill program is still ongoing with 4,906m drilled in 18 drill holes thus far, all of which have intersected stringer, semi-massive and massive sulphides. The Company would also like to mention that the assays have returned significant cobalt values that could significantly enhance the economics of the deposit. Cobalt is another designated critical metal in Canada and the table below shows the cobalt, which was not previously reported for holes GB-23-01 and GB-23-02.

President and CEO Stephen Stares states "The Great Burnt drilling is delivering exceptional results in grades and thicknesses. It is extremely rare to have such great success so early in an inaugural program. This speaks volumes to the potential of this high-grade project. I'm truly excited about the exploration for the remaining 2023 season and moving into 2024".

GB-23-01 through GB-23-18 are summarized in the table below:

DDH # Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Intersected Massive Sulphide GH-23-01 Main Deposit 82.8 87.1 4.3 8.01 5.49 0.05 Yes incl 82.8 84.8 2 9.04 6.05 0.07 and 82.8 83.8 1 10.1 6.7 0.06 GB-23-02 Main Deposit 161.89 174.89 13 8.31 4.63 0.04 Yes incl 169.89 172.89 3 12.8 6.77 0.06 incl 171.89 172.89 1 17.2 8.2 0.04 GB-23-03 Main Deposit 154.52 158.63 4.11 4.76 1.92 0.01 Yes incl 157.6 158.63 1.03 7.18 2.82 0.01 GB-23-04 Main Deposit 183.13 210 26.87 7.18 3.32 0.03 Yes incl 199.72 210 10.28 11.16 5.18 0.04 and 199.72 205.25 5.53 12.45 5.81 0.04 and 199.72 203.15 3.43 14.35 6.76 0.05 incl 184.87 194.72 9.85 7.27 3.31 0.03 GB-23-05 Main Deposit 182.38 189.28 6.9 5.91 2.72 0.03 Yes incl 183.57 189.28 5.71 7.03 3.2 0.03 and 186.73 189.28 2.55 14.16 6.62 0.04 and 188.73 189.28 0.55 9.09 2.48 0.04 GB-23-06 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-07 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-08 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-09 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-10 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-11 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-12 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-13 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-14 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-15 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-16 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-17 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes GB-23-18 Main Deposit Assays Pending Yes

Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 95% of true width for holes GB-23-11, 12, 13, 14 and approximately 70% of true width for the remaining holes.

In addition to drilling, extensive compilation of historical data is ongoing and prospecting and soil geochemical sampling continues to the north of the main Great Burnt Deposit.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/188047_5f9b5b7944b1a843_003full.jpg





GB-23-04

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/188047_5f9b5b7944b1a843_004full.jpg





Hole GB-23-05 was a twin of a historic hole (within approximately 5m of the main deposit pierce point of historic hole GB85). GB85 was drilled using an AX/EX core size (see generalized long section above). See table below for comparison:

DDH # Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) GB85 Main Deposit 188.67 196.14 7.47 0.46 GB-23-05 Main Deposit 182.38 189.28 6.90 5.91 incl 183.57 189.28 5.71 7.03 and 186.73 189.28 2.55 14.16 and 188.73 189.28 0.55 9.09

There is a significant increase in Cu grade between holes GB85 and its twin hole GB-23-05 from the current drilling using NQ core (diameter of 47.6mm), with greater than 95% core recovery, as compared to GB85 drilled using AX (diameter of 30.2mm) and EX (diameter of 22.2mm) core sizes. The Company's plan is to twin several other historic holes to determine if this grade increase is consistent.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

