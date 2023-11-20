Eagle Royalties Engages Caesars Report for Communications and Marketing

Caesars Report Engaged by Eagle Royalties to Provide Communications and Marketing

CRANBROOK, November 20, 2023 - Eagle Royalties Ltd. ("ER.CN":CSE, or "Eagle Royalties") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the Caesars Report to provide, for a one-year period, advertising and marketing, commencing on November 15st, 2023, for a total cost of 4,000€ (~CDN $5,600). The services provided by the Caesars Report to the Company relate to corporate updates and written interviews distributed as a newsletter to the Caesars Report subscriber base and to be used as content for the Company's social media channels. The Company is a Caesars Report website sponsor and will have a corporate logo on the Caesars Report website starting this month and continuing for the duration of the agreement.

A recent article on Eagle Royalties may be found here.

Caesars Report is owned and operated by Thibaut Lepouttre and is an arms-length, independent contractor with offices in Belgium. Lepouttre currently owns no shares or warrants of Eagle Royalties. No stock options were granted to Lepouttre in relation to this engagement.

About Eagle Royalties Ltd.

Eagle Royalties was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("EPL":TSX-V), incorporated in late 2022 to manage the diverse royalty holdings of EPL. In May 2023, ER was spun out to Eagle Plains' shareholders on a 1:3 basis by means of a plan of arrangement. Concurrent with the spin-out transaction, Eagle Royalties amalgamated with 1386884 B.C. Ltd., which effectively provided ER with CDN $2.7M in funding. Eagle Royalties was listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on May 19th, 2023.

Eagle Royalties benefits from having over 50 royalty interests in western Canada, covering a broad spectrum of commodities including critical metals, precious metals, uranium, industrial minerals and diamonds. Projects subject to royalties in favour of ER are controlled by companies including Cameco Corp., Iso Energy Corp., Denison Mines Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd. and Hecla Mining Co./Banyan Gold Corp., among many others.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

For further information on ER, please contact Mike Labach at

1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: info@eagleroyalties.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleroyalties.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

