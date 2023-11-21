Delta Further Increases Its Gold Inventory at Delta-1 with Intercepts of 2.27 h/t over 10 Metres and 2.20 g/t over 9 Metres, in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, November 21, 2023 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide additional final assay results from its second phase of drilling, previously announced on June 6, 2023, at the Delta-1 Gold project located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Results from the final fifteen (15) drill holes of the second phase drill program are provided in Table 1 below. Other results from the forty-eight (48) drill holes comprising this phase of drilling were released on September 12, 2023 and October 5, 2023.and October 23, 2023.

Highlights:

Depth Extension at Delta-1 (Figure 2):

D1-23-72 intersected 1.49 g/t Au over 18.9 metres including 2.27 g/t Au over 10.0 metres. Including a three-metre interval grading 5.20 g/t Au, This intersection extends the Beta Zone to a vertical depth of 285 metres, 100 metres east of drill hole D1-23-86.

D1-23-86 intersected 0.64 g/t Au over 58.7 metres including 2.20 g/t Au over 9.0 metres This intersection extends the Beta Zone to a vertical depth of 240 metres 100 metres west of drill hole D1-23-72. Hole D1-23-86 also intersected 9.66 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 365 metres.



Increased Gold Inventory at Delta-1; Gamma Zone Near Surface Extended for 200 metres (Figure 1):

D1-23-77 intersected 1.05 g/t Au over 11.5 metres,

D1-23-78 intersected 0.54 g/t Au over 23.5 metres from 6.0 metres. These intersections extend the Gamma Zone for a surface strike length off 200 metres to date. Drill holes D1-23-77 and 78 were drilled respectively 100 metres east and west of drill hole D1-23-53: 1.18 g/t Au over 42.0 metres (September 12, 2023).



Eastern Extension of Gold mineralization and alteration corridor (Figure 1):

D1-23-73 intersected 0.50 g/t Au over 6.5 metres, and

D1-23-74 intersected 0.49 g/t Au over 15.50 metres.

Both these drill holes are located on a section 846 metres east of hole D1-23-38: 1636 g/t Au and 697 g/t Au over 1.0 metres each (May 11, 2023), showing the potential for new mineralized zones east of the currently defined gold zone.

D1-23-76 is located 1.15 kilometres east of hole D1-23-38 and intersected the alteration corridor over a core length of 202 metres.

Western Extension of Gold mineralization (Figure 1):

D1-23-83 intersected 0.63 g/t Au over 10.5 metres including 3.17 g/t over 1.5 metres.

The intersection is a 275-metre step-out west of the currently defined gold zone.

New High-Grade Zones intercepted at depth showing under-ground potential (Figure 2):

Hole D1-23-86 intersected 9.66 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 365 metres.

These high-grade gold intercepts at depth have become common at Delta-1, such as in drill holes D1-23-67: 24.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, 200 metres vertical, and D1-23-68: 12.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and 11.2 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at 382 metres and 406 metres vertical respectively (October 23, 2023).

André Tessier, President and CEO commented: "These latest results demonstrate that the mineralization and the broader alteration/deformation corridor are still open in all directions. With all the phase two drilling results now in-hand, we are continuing to integrate and model all of this new geological and assay data to better our understanding of the structural controls and geometry, as well as the geochemical and geophysical signatures of the mineralized zone. We are looking forward to the 2024 drilling program, which we strongly believe will benefit from the technical and targeting work currently being undertaken."

The complete table of results from this release is shown below at Table 1:

DRILL HOLE NO UTM Coordinates Zone 16 Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) CORE

LENGTH (m) Easting Northing D1-23-72 289926 5385044 360 -45 552 78.00 81.00 1.75 4.00 277.50 280.50 1.82 3.00 325.00 329.00 1.63 4.00 403.10 422.00 1.49 18.90 incl. 403.10 413.10 2.27 10.00 and 408.10 411.10 5.20 3.00 451.80 457.90 1.41 6.10 D1-23-73 291448 5384899 180 -45 501 41.50 48.00 0.50 6.50 73.20 74.70 1.72 1.50 D1-23-74 291448 5384899 360 -45 118 64.50 80.00 0.49 15.50 incl. 64.50 66.00 3.10 1.50 D1-23-75 291753 5384823 180 -45 342 NSR D1-23-76 291753 5384823 360 -45 215 NSR D1-23-77 290464 5385220 180 -40 165.0 36.00 47.50 1.05 11.50 D1-23-78 290262 5385245 180 -40 174.0 6.00 29.50 0.54 23.50 D1-23-79 290155 5385240 180 -40 156.0 NSR D1-23-80 290041 5385283 180 -40 174.0 NSR D1-23-81 289939 5385310 180 -40 201.0 NSR D1-23-82 289989 5385208 0 -45 345.0 137.50 155.50 0.54 18.00 164.50 190.00 0.60 25.50 incl. 164.50 167.50 3.30 3.00 D1-23-83 288809 5385649 180 -45 468.0 163.00 173.50 0.63 10.50 incl. 164.50 166.00 3.17 1.50 D1-23-84 288811 5385405 180 -45 153.0 NSR D1-23-85 289379 5385566 180 -62 531.0 NSR D1-23-86 289830 5385052 0 -45 590.0 290.30 349.00 0.64 58.70 incl. 340.00 349.00 2.20 9.00 514.50 516.00 9.66 1.50

TABLE 1: Table of new drilling results at the Delta-1 Project; November 21, 2023.

Geological Discussion

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 19 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. Gold mineralization at Eureka, occurs within a broad corridor of highly altered (ankerite-calcite-silicification and albitization) rocks exhibiting highly anomalous gold values of up to 0.2 g/t gold. Higher-grade mineralization within this corridor is associated with a stockwork of quartz-ankerite-pyrite-gold veinlets, with increased density of these veinlets generally proportional to increased gold grade. The gold mineralized zones have so far been intersected for a strike of approximately 2.3 kilometres, with a higher-grade segment extending for nearly 950 metres. So far, the mineralized zone extends from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 250 metres. Mineralization strikes approximately 100 to 120 degrees azimuth, with a dip of 75-80 degrees north (shallower dips of 50N are observed in the western portion of the zone). Higher-grade, wide ore shoots are observed and appear to be plunging approximately 40 degrees towards the west, within this structural corridor. Similar ore shoots are often observed in structurally controlled gold deposits and often occur with a certain periodicity. The currently defined ore shoots are open at depth.

The Next Steps

Delta has paused drilling in early October 2023 to analyze and further interpret the very large amount of geological, structural, and geochemical data accumulated since the beginning of this phase of drilling. Delta completed a 37-line kilometre 3D Induced Polarization survey covering 282 hectares, to better characterize the known mineralized zone and explore the extensions of the gold-bearing structure. Delta also completed a televiewer probing survey on fourteen (14) strategically located drill holes to collect valuable structural information on possible fault and vein orientations. Compilation of geological and geochemical data is also underway. This multidisciplinary approach will be used to help vector towards new mineralized zones within the gold-bearing structure. Delta will resume its drill campaign shortly after this work is completed, likely in January 2024.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was performed in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks, and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101. He has supervised the drilling program in the field and reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

Ontario Junior Exploration Program

Delta Resources would like to acknowledge the financial support provided by the Ontario Government via the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP"). Delta will be receiving up to $200,000 upon completion of its exploration program at Delta-1.

Other news

Delta Resources Ltd. has entered into a sponsorship agreement with RocksAndStocksNews. RocksAndStocksNews ("R&S") is a private entity owned and operated by Allan Laboucan. He is based in Mexico where operates an online portal for precious metals and mining stocks. It provides distribution of Delta's news releases along with comments and/or opinions on its YouTube Channel. It has a 6 month contract for a total of C$12,000 that expires on April 30, 2024 that was paid in full upon at the beginning of the contract. It will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the agreement, R&S and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. No buying or selling recommendations are made, no price projections on Delta are given and nor do they give any financial advice. The owner of R&S is currently a shareholder of Delta, and at there sole discretion may purchase additional securities and or sell these securities for investment purposes.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the Company is building gold ounces 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 107 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Map of the Delta-1 Gold Zone, showing the new assay results from this press release. The map also shows the alteration corridor that is hosting the gold mineralization and the East Extension of the mineralized zone. This alteration corridor is defined over approximately five kilometres of strike length at Delta-1. Additional drilling will be testing for the presence of high-grade gold shoots within this corridor.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/188155_a6e1dc72141bdad7_002full.jpg

Figure 2: 3D model of the Delta-1 Gold Zone oriented as a longitudinal section, looking north. The illustration shows the location of drill holes D1-23-72 and D1-23-86 and high-grade intercepts at depth in drill holes D1-23-67, 68, 72 and 86. Noth the eastern and western extensions are not shown.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/188155_a6e1dc72141bdad7_003full.jpg

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the Company is building gold ounces 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 107 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Ltd..

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Contact Delta Resources Ltd.

Frank Candido, Chairman

Tel: 514-969-5530

fcandido@deltaresources.ca

or

Andre Tessier, President and CEO

Tel: 613-328-1581

atessier@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188155