Rio Tinto partners with Aymium to trial renewable biocarbon product
Rio Tinto and Aymium have partnered to develop and trial a renewable biocarbon product for use as an alternative resource to reduce emissions in large scale industrial processes.
The product has been successfully trialled as a replacement for anthracite used in ilmenite smelting processes at Rio Tinto's metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, a world leading producer of high-grade titanium dioxide feedstock as well as iron and steel for specialised applications.
In a strengthening of the partnership, Rio Tinto has made a further equity investment in Aymium following its participation in a funding round in 2022. The second investment is part of Rio Tinto's support for innovations needed to meet its 2030 emission reduction targets and deliver lower carbon supply chains.
The partners will now be working together on options for large-scale production of a biocarbon product.
Rio Tinto Minerals Chief Executive Sinead Kaufman said: "We are delighted to work with Aymium to develop and trial this renewable biocarbon product that has real potential as an alternative, low carbon resource for our processes. We are investing to deepen our partnership, as part our commitment to finding better ways to decarbonise our operations and the supply chains we are part of."
Aymium CEO James Mennell said: "Our mission is to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and minimize our environmental impact. We are delighted about Rio Tinto's follow-on investment as it will further advance our global mission to create bioproducts with enhanced performance and achieve ambitious emissions reduction targets."
Funds from this investment will be directed towards advancing the construction of Aymium's new production facilities in North America and supporting their Research and Development initiatives.
Notes to editors
Aymium produces high-value biocarbon and biohydrogen products that can be used to immediately replace fossil fuels in the production of metals, energy, crops, and in the purification of water and air with no modifications to equipment or processes. Produced using sustainably sourced biomass -recovered and unusable wood - Aymium's bioproducts are renewable, carbon-negative and they replace emission-heavy fossil fuels such as coal and coke. Aymium's leading technology is backed by more than 350 issued or pending patents on a global basis. Aymium is headquartered in Minnesota.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121871481/en/
Contact
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations, United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations, Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Media Relations, Americas
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Investor Relations, United Kingdom
Menno Sanderse
M +44 7825 195 178
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Investor Relations, Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: Canada