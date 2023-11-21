Tudor Gold Intersects 43.5 m of 3.73 g/t AuEQ Within 223.5 m of 1.42 g/t AuEQ from a 200-m Northeast Step-Out Hole, GS-23-179

Vancouver, November 21, 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the fifth set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 meters (m) drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from two drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Goldstorm Deposit and two holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Perfectstorm Zone. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We are extremely pleased to announce the continued expansion of our Goldstorm Deposit to the northeast. GS-23-179, a 200-meter step-out hole, has greatly enlarged the mineralized envelope. As predicted, the CS-600 system remains very robust with surprisingly high gold values in the upper portion of the domain. Although the gold-copper-silver mineralization remains consistent over very wide intercepts that yield compelling composites such as 525 m of 1.01 g/t AuEQ in hole GS-23-179, higher grade mineralization is well concentrated within core sections. The upper portion of this 525 m interval contains an enriched section that is believed to be part of a consistent quartz stockwork system that can be traced for hundreds of meters between drill holes. This system has yielded an intercept of 10.07 g/t AuEQ over 12.0 m within the uppermost portion of the 223.5 m of 1.42 g/t AuEQ interval, which is part of a much longer 525 m intercept that averaged 1.01 g/t AuEQ. Notably, this 12-meter-long, high-grade gold intercept within GS-23-179 is located over 300 m northeast from a similar gold-bearing stockwork intercept encountered in GS-23-134, which reported 9.96 g/t AuEQ over 25.5 m, including an enriched portion of 20.86 g/t AuEQ over 4.5 m (see Press Release July 19, 2022). Further drilling is required to confirm the orientation and extent of this newly discovered stockwork zone. Our technical team believes this auriferous stockwork veinlet system is a late-stage event that overprints the CS-600 Domain. In addition, drill hole GS-23-175 intersected the DS5 Domain on the same northeastern-most section of the Goldstorm Deposit (see Section A). In this hole the upper enriched gold zone of the DS5 domain contained 160.5 m of 1.24 g/t AuEQ within 241.5 m of 1.11 g/t AuEQ. The lower DS5 domain contained 81.0 m of 1.17 g/t AuEQ within 162.0 m of 1.01 g/t AuEQ. Unfortunately, this hole could not be completed due to poor ground conditions and was terminated in strong gold mineralization. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions an at depth.

To top it all off, we had success at the Perfectstorm Zone as well. Two drill holes intersected the northeastern-most known limit of the Perfectstorm system. The stronger results from the deeper drill hole PS-23-14 on this section suggest that gold-copper-silver mineralization is gaining strength in the northwest direction. This hole intersected a porphyritic intrusive with 0.91 g/t AuEQ over 40.5 m within 139.5 m of 0.51 g/t AuEQ. The Perfectstorm system has now been drill-traced for over 1,700 m by wide-spaced holes along the northeastern axis. The best results to-date came from the opposite end of the system in the southwestern drill hole PS-23-10, which contained 1.28 g/t AuEQ over 102.15 m (see Press Release October 31, 2023). Clearly, further drilling is required in the southwestern sector of the Perfectstorm target, and beyond."

Section A

GS-23-175: Drilled as a 200 m step-out to the northeast of the DS5 domain, this hole returning two wide intervals, including 241.5 m grading 1.11 g/t AuEQ (1.07 g/t Au, 3.16 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) and 162.0 m grading 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.96 g/t Au, 3.92 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu).

GS-23-179: Drilled as a 200 m step-out to the northeast of the CS-600 Domain. This hole returned an impressive intercept of 525.0 m of 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.85 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag, 0.13 % Cu) which included a higher-grade interval of 223.5 m of 1.42 g/t AuEQ (1.16 g/t Au, 2.25 g/t Ag, 0.19 % Cu) that includes 43.5 m of 3.73 g/t AuEQ (3.52 g/t Au, 2.18 g/t Ag, 0.16 % Cu) and 12.0 m of 10.07 g/t AuEQ (9.78 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23 % Cu).

Section B

PS-23-13: Drilled as a 200 m step-out from the previous northeastern-most hole at PSZ. This hole intersected three separate mineralized vein zones, one of which returned 41.50 m grading 0.50 g/t AuEQ (0.41 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Ag and 0.04 % Cu) that included 17.5 m of 0.72 G/t AuEQ (0.59 g/t Au, 4.64 g/t Ag and 0.07 % Cu).

PS-23-14: Drilled on the same section below hole PS-23-13, hole PS-23-14 encountered four separate intervals of appreciable mineralization, including 40.50 m grading 0.91 g/t AuEQ (0.82 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Ag and 0.06 % Cu) with a higher-grade interval of 1.50 m grading 9.26 g/t AuEQ (9.17 g/t Au, 5.35 g/t Ag and 0.03 % Cu).

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit and Perfectstorm Zone in Press Release November 21, 2023

Section Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEQ (g/t) A GS-23-175 DS5 763.00 1004.50 241.50 1.07 3.16 0.01 1.11 including 767.50 928.00 160.50 1.19 3.58 0.01 1.24 and 1142.50 1304.50 162.00 0.96 3.92 0.01 1.01 including 1142.50 1223.50 81.00 1.10 6.26 0.01 1.17 A GS-23-179 CS600+DS5 1041.00 1566.00 525.00 0.85 1.94 0.13 1.01 CS600 1119.00 1342.50 223.50 1.16 2.25 0.19 1.42 including 1119.00 1162.50 43.50 3.52 2.18 0.16 3.73 and 1129.50 1141.50 12.00 9.78 1.35 0.23 10.07 CS600+DS5 1404.00 1489.50 85.50 0.97 2.72 0.05 1.06 B PS-23-13 NE 8.00 11.00 3.00 0.99 0.86 0 1.00 172.00 179.50 7.50 0.56 2.58 0.03 0.62 223.50 265.00 41.50 0.41 4.87 0.04 0.50 223.50 241.00 17.50 0.59 4.64 0.07 0.72 B PS-23-14 NE 5.00 39.50 34.50 0.69 1.03 0.01 0.72 125.00 126.50 1.50 4.99 7.29 0.03 5.10 248.00 387.50 139.50 0.43 4.95 0.03 0.51 248.00 288.50 40.50 0.82 2.60 0.06 0.91 287.00 288.50 1.50 9.17 5.35 0.03 9.26 380.00 387.50 7.50 0.97 54.00 0.15 1.68

Hole was terminated prior to reaching target depth

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1800/oz, Ag: $20/oz, Cu: $3.5/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release November 21, 2023

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) A GS-23-175 429357 6273557 1225 275 -75 1309 A GS-23-179 429030 6273666 1495 333 -68 1617 B PS-23-13 427466 6271186 1487 295 -88 371 B PS-23-14 427466 6271186 1487 295 -60 506

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 28, 2023 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.





