Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Releases Technical Report on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, November 21, 2023 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce it has released a non-resource Technical Report on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Property, located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Technical Report has an effective date of October 31, 2023, and provides a detailed summary of the property status and all of the historical exploration activity on the property prior to Arizona Gold & Silver's tenure on the property, as well as a up-to-date summary of the exploration activities undertaken by Arizona Gold & Silver, including a summary of the 141 drill holes completed on the property to date.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "This Technical Report provides the investment community and potential strategic partners with a complete summary of the history of the Philadelphia Project and the significant work completed by Arizona Gold & Silver to date, and includes a recommendation on a work plan to complete sufficient drilling to advance the project to the level where a maiden NI43-101 report can be commissioned."

Report can be viewed here: https://arizonagoldsilver.com/philadelphia/

The recommended work plan includes 25,000 feet (+7,600 metres) of both RC and core drilling along the strike and dip of the mineralized target identified by drilling to date, mostly confined to "gaps" within the existing drilling database to provide sufficient drilling density to commission a NI43-101 maiden resource report at the end of the proposed drilling campaign. The Technical Report also recommends additional metallurgical test work to quantify the heap leach characteristics of the mineralized material, and the ideal crush size to optimize extraction of gold and silver under both heap leach and agitation leach conditions.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

