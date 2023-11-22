Shares for Debt and CEO Search

November 21st - Muskoka, ONT.; Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Officers and consultants of the company to issue Shares for Debt and begins to search for a new CEO.

Shares for Debt of 492,583 common shares in the capital of the Issuer for outstanding debt in the amount of $29,555.00 will be issued at a price per share of $0.06, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

CEO, John Morgan's contract has expired on November 20th, 2023. Mr. Morgan remains a Board member. A new CEO search has begun for Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Morgan for his services.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Simon Chapelle

Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

Exploring for a better tomorrow…

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright's Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of over 13,000 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

