Northern Dynasty Issues Correction

VANCOUVER, November 22, 2023 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty") reports that in a Crux Investor interview dated September 19, 2023, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen discussed the level of engineering conducted over the past two decades on the Pebble Project and may have left the impression that the level of study is at a higher level than that currently defined by its September 18, 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report. These statements about the Pebble project may be potentially misleading. Northern Dynasty re-affirms that the September 18, 2023 report properly reflects the level of study and retracts the pertinent statements made in the September 19, 2023 interview. Investors should not rely upon these statements. Further, the September 18, 2023 Technical Report includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too geologically speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

