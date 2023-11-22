Drilling on Victoria Battery Metals System Consistently Intersects Mineralized Horizon

Renforth is hosting a webinar with an overview presentation of the Company's assets - Pickering, ON - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to update shareholders on the ongoing drill program on the Victoria mineralized system which stretches over approximately 20km of strike length across the centre of our wholly owned 330 km2 Surimeau property located near Malartic, Quebec. Six drillholes have been completed as of November 21, 2023, in slightly more than 1800m of drilling, with the 7th hole currently underway, with each drill hole consistently intersecting the mineralized package as anticipated. It is anticipated that this program will consist of ~4000m of drilling.

This drill program is designed to infill and undercut a portion of the Victoria mineralized structure, approximately 2km of strike length from the road to the west, in an effort to tighten the drill pattern sufficiently to allow the calculation of an initial maiden resource in 2024.

"We are focused on establishing a maiden resource, concentrating our efforts in the area where we first started work, and have done the most work. Of course we do not know if we are in the best place on the structure, but we are in a place where the mineralization, which starts at surface, has been identified as Outokumpu style and inspired our intent to emulate the Talvivaara Mine in Finland and its sustainable, low impact production of battery chemicals. To date, the drill program is delivering positive results based upon visual mineralization in the core, moving us toward our ultimate goal. Importantly the mineralized package is lining up on strike and down dip with adjacent drilling, welcome consistency" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Renforth Webinar

Renforth is hosting its own webinar where Nicole Brewster, President and CEO will present an overview of Renforth to interested viewers on Thursday Nov. 23 at 7pm. There is no cost to attend, upon registration at https://events.ftmig.ca/follow-the-money-investor-gr/Renforth-Resources-Company-Update-and-Overview a link will be sent.

About Renforth

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault ("CLLF") in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest.

Renforth's position is unique in that the both the battery metals mineralization at Surimeau and our gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydro power crossing the properties, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven Surimeau battery metals mineralization, working towards a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of our Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the ~15,000m drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

