GSP Resource Corp. 2023 Drill Program Intersects Sulphide Mineralization at Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project

News Release, TheNewswire - GSP Resource Corp. (TSXV:GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") announces the successful completion of its surface diamond drill program at the Alwin Mine project (the "Alwin Property"). The 2023 drill program consisted of 5 drill holes and was designed to target potential extensions of known high grade copper zones at the Alwin Property located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia.

All five 2023 drill holes exhibited visual sulphide mineralization intervals interpreted to be part of or adjacent to the historic 4 Zone (Table 1; Figures 1, 2). Observed pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, and molybdenite mineralization exhibited structurally controlled (in the form of mm to cm-scale vein sets, fracture, and fault infill), as well as fine to coarsely disseminated, domanial and blebby textures.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 AM-23-03 from 159.37 - 170 m exhibiting pyrite, chalcopyrite, and bornite mineralization and sericitic alteration



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 AM-23-004 from 28.55 - 34.25 m exhibiting disseminations and veining of pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization within intensely altered granodiorite

GSP's President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski, commented: "Our team is excited to share the preliminary results of the 2023 drill program. We look forward to providing further updates as we receive analytical assay results for the five 2023 drill holes. The primary objective of the 2023 drill program was to drill test the Alwin 3D copper mineralization vein model recently developed for the high-grade past producing Alwin Copper Mine with a focus on evaluating the upper and lower extents of the unmined historic 4 Zone. The potential to further expand the multiple parallel polymetallic mineralization zones at Alwin remains a significant exploration upside that requires further confirmation drilling. Potential new zones previously identified from historic drill holes to the northwest, south and at depth of the historic mine area remain untested and will be targeted with additional drilling in 2024."

A total of 5 HQ-size diamond drill holes were completed totaling 640 metres. Drilling was completed from three sites along a strike length of approximately 100 m including the upper and lower levels of the 4 Zone (Figure 3; Table 1). Drill core samples included implementation of Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures including the insertion of blanks, standards and core duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream. Drill core samples were submitted to ALS Global Labs in North Vancouver and results will be released once available.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Plan Map of Surface Expression of Alwin Mine 3D Compilation Showing >1.5% Copper Mineralization Vein Model and 2023 drill hole locations

Table 1 Alwin 2023 Core Drilling Significant Mineralization and Alteration

Hole ID Target (m below surface) From (m) To (m) Drilled Interval (m) Alteration Mineralization AM-23-01 4 Zone 130 - 140 m 44.2 46.3 2.1 Moderate to intense patchy to pervasive potassic, patchy chloritic, sericitic facture infill alteration Disseminated and blebby pyrite, finely disseminated chalcopyrite AM-23-01 4 Zone 130 - 140 m 138.6 148.1 9.5 Varying intensity of chloritic, potassic, prehnitic and sericitic alteration Disseminated, fracture infills, patchy and blebby pyrite, chalcopyrite, molybdenite and bornite AM-23-02 4 Zone 120 - 130 m 118.2 118.8 0.6 Weak to strong chlorite, sericite and potassic alteration Disseminated pyrite and bornite; massive chalcopyrite veinlet AM-23-02 4 Zone 120 - 130 m 135.1 150.3 15.2 Varying intensity of potassic, prehnitic and sericitic alteration Disseminated, patchy, and blebby pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite AM-23-03 4 Zone 160 - 170 m 107.3 110.3 3 Moderate potassic, chloritic and sericitic alteration Pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite within <1cm veinlets AM-23-03 4 Zone 160 - 170 m 160.4 167.3 6.9 Moderate to strong intensity of sericitic alteration Disseminated, patchy and veinlets of pyrite, chalcopyrite, and bornite. AM-23-04 4 Zone 30 - 35 m 29.1 33.8 4.7 Varying intensity of chloritic, potassic and prehnitic alteration Disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite AM-23-05 4 Zone 35 - 40 m 28.0 41.3 13.3 Varying intensity of potassic, sericitic and prehnitic alteration Disseminated, patchy, stringers pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite

About the Alwin Mine Project: The Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is approximately 575.72 hectares and is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. The historic underground mine was developed over 500 m long by 200 m wide by 300 m deep. Production took place between 1916 to 1981 from five major subvertical high-grade copper mineralization zones totaling 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. The average diluted head grade was 1.5% copper.

The Alwin Property is adjacent with the western boundary of Teck Corporation's Highland Valley Mine, the largest open-pit porphyry copper-molybdenum mine in western Canada. Alteration and mineralization of the Highland Valley hydrothermal system extends westward from the Highland Valley mine onto the Alwin property (see GSP's news release dated January 30, 2020).

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), principal and consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a consultant to the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed, which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Alwin Property.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division, of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

