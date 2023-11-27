Imperial Mining Announces New Investor Relations Provider

Montréal, November 27, 2023 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Imperial") (TSXV:IPG) (OTC:IMPNF) is pleased to announce that, effective November 27, 2023, it has engaged Fig House Communications (business name for 2149992 Ontario Ltd.) ("Fig House"), to provide investor relations services to Imperial. Fig House will act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to help define and execute the communication and branding strategy, plan investor relations outreach and participate in direct investor communications.

Fig House is a full-service investor relations and communications firm with extensive relationships in the investment industry and over 25 years of combined industry experience. Fig House is broad-based with connections spanning across a global network. Rebecca Greco, Fig House's Principal, will directly manage Imperial's investor relations. Rebecca is an accomplished corporate communications professional with over 15 years experience working with both private and public companies in the resource, technology (including biotech) and aerospace sectors. She has worked in Canada and in the UK. She has managed rebranding campaigns, provided strategic and project leadership to management, published subscription-based research and spearheaded multiple investor relations programs on a global scale.

"In our press release dated October 25, 2023, I referenced that the Company was working on a new investor relations program. Hiring Fig House is an important step in creating this new IR program." Said Pierre Neatby, President and CEO of Imperial "I am looking forward to with Rebecca on the program and sharing that with the market as we move forward."

The investor relations services agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Fig House has a term of 6 months from the effective date and may be terminated by the parties at any time, without cause, upon sixty (60) days prior written notice. The IR Agreement is renewable, upon mutual consent of the parties, for successive six (6) months terms. Fig House will be paid by Imperial a monthly retainer of C$7,500.00, plus applicable taxes. Effective as of today, Fig House has also been granted 175,000 stock options at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of five years (the "Options"), the whole in accordance with the current stock option plan of the Company and Policy 3.4 of the TSXV. As such, the Options will expire ninety (90) days following the termination of the IR Agreement and vest according to the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest immediately upon issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 6 months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue; and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 18 months from the date of issue. The IR Agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and the grant of Options remain subject to approval by the TSXV.

Rebecca Greco and Fig House are dealing at arm's length with the Company and, with the exception of the Options granted and the IR Agreement, have no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities and have no current intention of acquiring such interest. Rebecca Greco is the sole director and shareholder of Fig House.

Imperial is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral development professionals.

