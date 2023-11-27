Vizsla Silver Reports Additional High-grade Intercepts On The Copala And Copala 2 Structures

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2023 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drill results from 22 expansion and infill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported results have successfully expanded Copala mineralization by ~100m to the southeast and identified new vein splays situated in-between Copala and the high-grade Cristiano structure.

Highlights

CS-23-304 returned 1,722 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.80 metres true width (mTW) (1,366 g/t silver and 6.80 g/t gold) Including 6,618 g/t AgEq over 0.55 mTW (5,320 g/t silver and 25.20 g/t gold)

CS-23-300 returned 724 g/t AgEq over 3.10 mTW (519 g/t silver and 3.57 g/t gold) Including 1,749 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (1,255 g/t silver and 8.61 g/t gold)



"Resource expansion drilling at Copala, both to the north and southeast, continue to highlight a robust precious metals structure well beyond the January 2023 resource boundary," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "New step out drilling has extended the total mineralized strike length of Copala by approximately 100 metres to the south and it remains open in both directions. Additionally, drilling has confirmed the continuity of the high-grade Copala 2 vein located between Tajitos and Copala main which now measures a total of 600 metres in mineralized strike. Moving forward, we intend to continue infilling and expanding these high-grade zones with two drill rigs, in preparation for the updated resource estimate planned for January 2024."

The precious metals dominant Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon vein. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 51.1 Moz AgEq at 516 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 55.4 Moz AgEq at 617 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick. Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~52° in the southern sector).

Ongoing drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. The recently completed batch of resource expansion drilling consisted of 21 holes drilled at ~50 m and ~100 m centres in the southern extent of Copala and one hole in the north, targeting both the main Copala structure and the Copala 2 vein to the footwall. At Copala, hole CS-23-300 in the north, intercepted a broad mineralized structure (~30 mTW) consisting of two high grade zones enveloping a low grade stockwork zone carrying anomalous silver and gold grades throughout (see cross section on figure 5). Results from seven step-out holes in the south show that the Copala structure gets steeper at depth (~70°) and develops vein splays carrying significant silver and gold grades. The recently interpreted Copala 4 and FW Splay vein sit between Cristiano and Copala, approximately 100 m and 50 m west of Copala, respectively. To date, drilling has traced Copala 4 approximately 300 m along strike and 400 m down dip whereas the FW Splay has been traced for ~350 m along strike and 250 m down dip. The vein splays strike at 15° to 35° due northwest and dip at 60° to 70° to the east. These new splays, like Cristiano, are relatively narrow compared to the main Copala structure, and host precious metals rich epithermal mineralization. The drilling completed in the southern extent of Copala was designed to explore and/or infill the Copala structure. Due to geometry those holes could not efficiently test the projection of the Cristiano vein, which remains an open target. Vizsla is preparing an exploration program for next year that will consider additional exploration on the southern extent of Cristiano and the newly identified splays.

The Copala 2 vein sits at the footwall of the main Copala structure and is bounded to the west by the Tajitos vein and to the east by the Copala Fault. The Vein strikes northeast, dips to the southeast at approximately 48° and has been traced for ~330 metres along strike and ~290 metres down dip. Refer to the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2023, and May 19, 2022, for previous drillhole results from Copala 2.

To date, Vizsla has completed ~89,800 m of its fully funded 90,000 m 2023 drill program.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)



CS-23-300 148.10 150.00 1.90 1.73 247 2.28 385 Copala



CS-23-300 180.00 183.40 3.40 3.10 519 3.57 724 Copala



Includes 182.30 183.40 1.10 1.00 1,255 8.61 1,749





CS-23-300 276.70 278.10 1.40 1.25 190 0.69 221 Copala 2



CS-23-301 No significant values Copala



CS-23-302A 667.90 669.95 2.05 1.80 355 1.41 423 Copala



CS-23-303 No significant values Copala



CS-23-304 468.00 471.30 3.30 2.80 1,366 6.80 1,722 Copala



Includes 468.85 469.50 0.65 0.55 5,320 25.20 6,618 FW Splay



CS-23-304 No significant values FW Splay



CS-23-304 560.80 561.95 1.15 1.00 249 1.23 313 Copala 4



CS-23-305 No significant values Copala



CS-23-305 660.00 661.00 1.00 0.63 341 1.09 387 FW Splay



CS-23-306 No significant values Copala



CS-23-307 608.10 609.25 1.15 0.98 287 1.72 382 Copala



CS-23-307 No significant values FW Splay



CS-23-308 531.40 532.40 1.00 0.95 387 20.00 1,762 Copala



CS-23-308 537.00 538.50 1.50 1.41 846 0.76 824 Copala



CS-23-309 No significant values Copala



CS-23-310 485.45 485.95 0.50 0.50 1,455 7.71 1,868 Copala



CS-23-310 517.75 520.50 2.75 1.74 89 0.81 138 FW Splay



CS-23-310 No significant values Copala 4



CS-23-311A No significant values Copala



CS-23-312 No significant values Copala



CS-23-312 591.95 593.35 1.40 1.05 138 0.53 163 Cristiano



CS-23-313 485.50 486.00 0.50 0.45 442 2.14 553 Copala



CS-23-314 665.65 666.25 0.60 0.50 94 1.00 156 Copala



CS-23-315 No significant values Copala



CS-23-316 552.85 553.65 0.80 0.75 23 2.81 219 Copala



CS-23-317 No significant values Copala



CS-23-317 No significant values FW Splay



CS-23-318 748.55 750.95 2.40 1.95 205 0.86 247 Copala



CS-23-319 587.90 589.30 1.40 1.30 427 1.70 508 Copala



CS-23-319 606.40 606.75 0.35 0.27 626 3.61 824 FW Splay



CS-23-320 No significant values Copala



CS-23-320 661.15 663.50 2.35 1.30 479 2.28 596 FW Splay



CS-23-321 No significant values Copala



CS-23-321 654.00 655.50 1.50 0.99 631 6.29 1,018 FW Splay





Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 91% for silver and 94% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023).

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala structure Copala 2, FW Splay and Copala 4 veins.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-23-300 404,674 2,587,217 533 290.0 -35.0 411.0 CS-23-301 405,260 2,586,248 666 253.1 -60.2 648.0 CS-23-302A 405,440 2,586,177 637 253.3 -58.0 717.0 CS-23-303 405,399 2,586,492 633 251.7 -59.7 810.0 CS-23-304 405,081 2,586,569 714 260.6 -57.3 618.0 CS-23-305 405,275 2,586,500 678 267.1 -56.7 738.0 CS-23-306 405,440 2,586,177 637 251.2 -65.4 857.8 CS-23-307 405,273 2,586,490 680 277.8 -56.9 677.4 CS-23-308 405,086 2,586,574 696 284.3 -61.9 652.0 CS-23-309 405,441 2,586,177 637 250.0 -72.0 885.0 CS-23-310 405,086 2,586,574 696 259.8 -63.3 633.0 CS-23-311A 405,276 2,586,489 677 271.5 -63.0 798.0 CS-23-312 405,119 2,586,386 646 268.7 -51.8 622.5 CS-23-313 405,086 2,586,573 709 245.8 -62.6 624.0 CS-23-314 405,411 2,586,260 639 254.9 -55.7 750.0 CS-23-315 405,276 2,586,490 677 271.0 -60.0 777.0 CS-23-316 405,086 2,586,573 710 242.2 -54.0 676.5 CS-23-317 405,086 2,586,572 710 293.8 -64.0 666.0 CS-23-318 405,412 2,586,261 641 255.0 -62.5 809.0 CS-23-319 405,276 2,586,490 637 268.9 -51.1 730.5 CS-23-320 405,086 2,586,573 709 303.4 -64.9 723.0 CS-23-321 405,276 2,586,490 677 274.0 -53.7 718.5

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on March 10, 2023, with an effective date of January 19, 2023 was prepared by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. and Yann Camus, P.Eng. of SGS Geological Services.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 310,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

