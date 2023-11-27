Level 14 Announces Appointment of Daniel O'Flaherty as Director

Vancouver, November 27, 2023 - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Daniel O'Flaherty as a director of the Company. Most recently, Mr. O'Flaherty held the position of CEO of Maverix Metals Inc., which was sold to Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. in 2023. He has 20 years of investment banking and Executive Officer experience in the mining industry. Mr. O'Flaherty was previously the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Esperanza Resources, which was acquired by Alamos Gold in 2013. In addition to serving as Executive Vice President of two gold development companies, both of which were acquired, Dan was formerly a director in the investment banking team of Scotia Capital in Vancouver focused exclusively on the metals and mining sector where he specialized in providing advice to clients on acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and hostile takeover defenses as well as on equity and debt financings. Mr. O'Flaherty holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with honours, from the University of British Columbia.

The Company would also like to announce that Chris Cooper will be stepping down as a director, effective immediately. The board thanks Mr. Cooper for his many contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is an exploration-stage mining company with a focus on copper and gold, with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for a Cu-Au porphyry at depth beneath drill holes bottoming in copper-gold sulfide mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within this prolific belt. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

For more information about Level 14, please visit our website at www.level14ventures.com or email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions, and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating the potential of the Company's Colpayoc Property and the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in ‎forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, that no ‎significant event will occur outside of our normal course of business and operations (other than as expressly set out herein); and ‎that the Company will be able to close the Arrangement on the timeline expected.‎

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no ‎assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and ‎unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially ‎different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such ‎factors include, the risk that the Company may not be able to locate attractive deposits at Colpayoc, or at all; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; that a material adverse change may occur to the ‎business of the Company; and such other risks as are identified the Company's public disclosure ‎documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date ‎hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new ‎information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing ‎statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188681