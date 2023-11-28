Forty Pillars Announces Effective Date For Share Consolidation

Vancouver, Nov. 27, 2023 - Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (CSE: PLLR) (the "Company" or "Forty Pillars") announces that, further to its news release dated November 17, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on November 30, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every three pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation").



As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 4,897,529 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 2,691,666 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5. The record date for the Consolidation will be one trading day later on December 1, 2023.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold Shares represented by a physical certificate will receive a letter of transmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Corporation, with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates for certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation.

The Company name and trading symbol will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 349801308 and the new ISIN number will be CA3498013083 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

Nader Vatanchi

Chief Executive Officer

e:nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

p: 778-881-4631

