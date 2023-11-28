One World Lithium Final Results Validates its Lithium Carbonation Technology

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2023 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") is pleased to announce that through its Bench Testing the Company's Advanced Carbonation Extraction Technology has been validated under a variety of conditions including various concentrations of lithium in a brine.

Significant results that validated proof of concept of the technology include:

Simultaneous lithium extraction and lithium carbonate precipitation in a brine

Process time of approximately nine (9) minutes;

Direct production of lithium carbonate at very low concentrations;

Selective formation of lithium carbonate;

Collection of lithium carbonate particles larger than forty-five (45) microns; and

Indication of potential storing of carbon dioxide and no freshwater usage, benefiting the environment.

Dr. Jinichiro Nakano of MatterGreen LLC stated "The objective is to commercialize OWL'S technology that rapidly, economically and environmentally extracts lithium and simultaneously generates lithium carbonate directly in a brine using the advanced carbonation process, and thus to minimize environmental burdens by eliminating the need of common consumables required in existing extraction & mineralization practices."

Jack Lifton said, "He believes that the OWL process represents the lowest cost method of direct lithium extraction, and that it by far, the simplest and lowest cost, ESG compliant, process to implement."

Doug Fulcher, President and CEO of OWL allowed "These results will assist Jack Lifton to Introduce OWL and its Advanced Lithium Extraction Technology to the producers and consumers of lithium carbonate."

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium in a brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of its Advanced Lithium Extraction Technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers and consumers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com.

