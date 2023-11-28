Churchill Resources Appointments to Board of Directors and Grant of Options

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 - Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Malik Easah as Director and of Mr. Bill Fisher as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.



Mr Easah is Executive Chairman of Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE), a gold production, exploration and development company with projects in Ghana, including its operating Bibiani and Chirano gold mines which together produce approximately 250k ounces per year, based on Asante's projections. Mr. Easah was a founder and Executive Director of Cardinal Resources Limited where he played a key role in the discovery and development of the seven million-ounce Namdini Gold Project in Northern Ghana. Cardinal Resources was acquired by Shandong Gold Company for approximately AUS $600 million. Mr. Easah has over fifteen years of exploration, mining and project development experience, and resides in Accra, Ghana.

Mr. Fisher P.Geo graduated as a geologist in 1979 and has a proven record of discovery and development including a number of residential posts in Africa, Australia, Europe and Canada. Under his leadership, Karmin Exploration discovered the Aripuanã polymetallic massive sulphide deposits in Brazil, currently being developed by Nexa Resources. From 1997 to 2001 Mr. Fisher was Vice President, Exploration for Boliden AB, a major European mining and smelting company where he was responsible for 35 projects in 9 countries. From 2001 to 2008 Mr. Fisher transformed GlobeStar Mining Corp. from an exploration company to an emerging mining company in the Dominican Republic, developing and financing the Cerro de Maimon copper/gold mine until it was sold to Perilya for $186 million. Mr. Fisher was CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corporation when it discovered the 3 million ounce Romero gold deposit in the Dominican Republic, where he currently serves as Chairman. Mr. Fisher served as Chairman of Aurelian Resources which was sold to Kinross Gold for $1.2 Billion after the discovery of the giant Fruta del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador, currently being mined by Lundin Gold. Mr. Fisher has recently resigned as Chairman of Horizonte Minerals, which discovered, acquired and developed the Tier 1 Araguaia and Vermelho nickel deposits in Brazil where the project is under construction.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of nine million of stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.10 and have a five-year term.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high grade, magmatic nickel sulphides in Canada, principally at its prospective Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board and its advisors have decades of combined management experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill's Taylor Brook and Florence Lake projects have the potential to benefit from the province's large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise. The province was recently ranked 4th in the world for investment attractiveness by the Fraser Institute in its 2022 annual survey of mining and exploration companies.

