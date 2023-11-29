Newlox Gold Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, November 28, 2023 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX) (Frankfurt: NGO) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") with support from existing shareholders of the Company.

Newlox Gold has received gross proceeds of $550,000 by issuing 2,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Unit Price"). Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for 2 years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities are issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Newlox will use proceeds from the Private Placement to support operations, expansion and grow productivity.

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also affect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

