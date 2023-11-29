Caprock Confirms Zinnwaldite as the Lithium-Bearing Mineral at Ackley

Toronto, November 29, 2023 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a comprehensive analysis by SGS Natural Resources ("SGS") based in Lakefield, Ontario, the lithium-bearing mineral in samples collected from the Company's Ackley property ("Ackley", or the "Property") located in south-eastern Newfoundland, has been confirmed as zinnwaldite.

Caprock's CEO Mr. Vishal Gupta states: "We are very pleased with today's highly anticipated confirmation. We see zinnwaldite as an extraordinary mineral that is a superior host to lithium than the highly sought-after mineral, spodumene. The production of lithium hydroxide from zinnwaldite requires considerably less energy and capital than from spodumene, as has been demonstrated by the successful zinnwaldite mining and processing operation at the Cinovec project in the Czech Republic, and the PEA-stage Zinnwald project in Germany."

Mr. Gupta adds, "Assays of several surface samples recently taken from Ackley have returned Li 2 O values greater than 1.00%, which compares quite favourably to the overall resource grade of 0.39% - 0.45% Li 2 O at Cinovec, and the average resource grade of 0.76% Li 2 O at the Zinnwald project. Given the strong association of zinnwaldite mineralization with the intrusive granite proximal to the 'greisened' contact with the meta-volcanic/meta-sedimentary country rock, we have identified a large area spanning several square kilometres that has the potential to host substantial zinnwaldite mineralization at Ackley."

More About Zinnwaldite

Zinnwaldite is a potassium-lithium-iron-aluminum-silicate-hydroxide-fluoride phyllosilicate mineral within the mica group that typically occurs in greisens, pegmatites and quartz veins, and is often associated with tin ore deposits.

In general, zinnwaldite is considered to be the least energy and capital-intensive hard rock mining alternative to a lithium-brine operation with respect to the production of lithium hydroxide, especially when compared to spodumene. Whereas spodumene concentrate must undergo two separate "high temperature" roast cycles prior to the production of lithium hydroxide, zinnwaldite concentrate only undergoes a single "medium temperature" roast cycle in order to produce lithium hydroxide.

Additionally, unlike spodumene which has a tendency to lose its lithium content when exposed to ambient weather conditions, zinnwaldite is not subject to weathering to that extent, which allows for greater certainty of supply and control of production.

Procedures Utilized for Zinnwaldite Confirmation

SGS was provided with the assay rejects of two samples from Ackley, Sample # AC23-15 and Sample # AC23-17, for which Caprock announced assay results via press release on September 20, 2023 where both samples yielded Li 2 O grades in excess of 1.00%. SGS used an analytical technique called Semi-Quantitative Mineral Identification by X-Ray Diffraction, which is accredited to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Mineral identification and interpretation involved matching the diffraction pattern of the sample material to patterns of single-phase reference materials. Reference patterns are compiled by the Joint Committee on Powder Diffraction Standards - International Centre for Diffraction Data.

The analysis revealed that zinnwaldite accounted for over 60% of both analyzed samples by weight.

About the Ackley Property

Ackley comprises three claim blocks that collectively span an area of 4,550 hectares and is located less than two hours' drive from St. John's, Newfoundland. The claim blocks overlie portions of the contact between a large Devonian-aged granite complex, and Proterozoic meta-sediments and meta-volcanics, parts of which are "greisened", or hydrothermally altered. This geological complex is similar in age and lithology to the Mount Pleasant deposit in New Brunswick and the East Kemptville deposit in Nova Scotia.





Figure 1: Location of the Three Ackley Claim Blocks Outlined in Red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8515/188968_6b1e1282449309b8_001full.jpg

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located in the Fortune Bay area of south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance.

With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO) and considered a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

