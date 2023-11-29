Cascade Copper Stakes Additional Claims at Centrefire Copper-Gold Project

An additional 79 claims staked totalling 1 - November 29, 2023. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has staked additional claims contiguous and along strike of the Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden Ontario, Canada. The new claims cover highly prospective ground to the northeast of the core claim group acquired under option as announced in a press release on October 18, 2023.

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper explains "The additional claims have been staked to cover very prospective ground open along strike with the same geology and geophysical signature that host known mineralization on the core Centrefire claims. We were encouraged to expand into this area as research has uncovered several significant magnetic disruptions along strike indicative of structurally focused hydrothermal alteration and mineralization which mirror the known mineralized zone on the core claims."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of the newly staked claims in blue outline at the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project in Northwest Ontario. Treasury Metals' gold deposits are in close proximity.

Project Location

The Centrefire Project is located in the Wabigoon Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario, ~40 kilometers northeast of Dryden and ~35 kilometers southwest of Sioux Lookout. Access is afforded by Ontario Highway 72 running north of the TransCanada Highway and then by all season forest access roads that crisscross the area. It would be possible to drill the Centrefire Project during the winter months and Cascade is planning to drill as soon as permitting is completed. A high-tension powerline cuts across the project area. The geology is predominately mafic metavolcanic flows/pillows adjacent to felsic and intermediate metavolcanics and volcaniclastics. Iron Formations (IFs) are prevalent in the area and the airborne magnetic signatures indicate two prominent features that would suggest they transect the Project. It is believed that a regional shear zone follows the trend of these highly magnetic units and contributes to the distribution of mineralization at Centrefire. Treasury Metals' Goliath and Goldlund gold deposits are located within 30 kilometers of the Centrefire Copper Gold Project.

Historic Results at Centrefire*

Research into historic work completed within the core claims has uncovered numerous significant unreported copper and gold channel sample assays from the stripped zones up to 2.01% Cu and 5.173 g/t Au over 1.0m intervals. Work is currently underway to compile and digitize this newly discovered data to aid in future drill targeting.

*Results noted are historical and have been reviewed by the company's QP and are considered valid.



Click Image To View Full Size

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Left Panel - Heavily oxidized volcanics in old trench where sample A0284709 returned 2.48% Cu and 1.215 g/t Au. Right Panel - sample A0284714 returned 1.47% Cu and 0.357 g/t Au

New Grab Sample Results at Centrefire

Recent reconnaissance grab sampling by Cascade Copper has confirmed the copper-gold mineralization at the main Centrefire showing and discovered two new mineralized zones of interest along newly built logging roads over 1km away from the main showings. In all, 7 samples were collected for analysis from 4 separate zones. Results range from 0.17% Cu to 2.48% Cu and 0.009 g/t Au to 1.215 g/t Au with 3 samples assaying >1.0% Cu and at least 1.0 g/t Au.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Magnetic trends with similar attributes to the mineralized zone at the Centrefire main showing are also found along strike to the northeast. Sample results are from Cascade's recent reconnaissance program (See Table 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Grab samples results from reconnaissance program at the Centrefire Copper Gold Project.

Sample Analysis Procedure

All rock samples collected by Cascade Copper were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in Thunder Bay, ON and subsequently couriered by ALS to the main North Vancouver, BC facility for preparation and analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Each sample had a small representative reference sample split out for storage while the remaining bulk was photographed, tagged, and bagged for analysis. Samples were analyzed using ALS's 30g Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-ICP21) with an ICP-AES finish for gold and by a 48-element four acid digest ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Elements (ME-OG62) and Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

