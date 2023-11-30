Ximen Mining Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that, further to the Company's press release on November 22, 2023, it is proceeding with a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its Common Shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidated Common Share. As of the date hereof, there are 149,714,397 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On a post-Consolidation basis, the Company shall have 29,942,879 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation and each fractional share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, without any consideration payable therefor. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

The CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares is 98420B309 and the new ISIN number is CA98420B3092 and the Company's name will not change.

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis effective at market opening on December 4, 2023. The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, shareholder approval of the Consolidation is not required.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under the Company's outstanding stock options will be proportionately adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their Common Shares.

