Velox Energy Materials Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Toronto, November 30, 2023 - Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Silfia Morton as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Sarah Wilson as Corporate Secretary of Velox Energy Materials Inc., effective December 1, 2023.

Ms. Silfia Morton is a Chartered Accountant with a Master's degree in commerce, specializing in financial management, financial reporting and risk compliance and management. Ms. Morton has served as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for a number of ASX-listed and unlisted companies and has previously spent twelve years as senior audit manager at one of the leading international Audit, Tax & Advisory firms, where she was focused on engagements across the mining, technology and manufacturing sectors. Silfia's experience includes expertise in matters of corporate governance and compliance support, as well as managing and executing corporate transactions including assets acquisitions and disposal, capital raisings, IPOs, and ASX listings.

Ms. Sarah Wilson is an Executive Director of Source Governance, a national outsourced company secretarial provider, and has over 10 years' experience in corporate advisory and corporate governance roles, which have included managing equity transactions, IPOs and RTOs, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructures and due diligence investigations for boards of ASX-listed and unlisted companies. Additionally, Sarah has managed and monitored internal corporate governance and compliance plans. Sarah acts as Company Secretary to a number of ASX-listed companies, predominantly in the resource section.

Ms. Morton and Ms. Wilson are both based in Perth, Western Australia, and have been appointed as part of the Company's plans to dual list the Company's shares, via a CDI issue, on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 2024.

Please visit our website at www.veloxenergymaterials.com.au for further information.

