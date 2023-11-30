Bear Creek Mining Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, November 30, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has authorized and approved the grant of a cumulative total of 900,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to two recently appointed directors and new Chief Operating Officer (see Bear Creek news release dated November 7, 2023), and a consultant. The Stock Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and are exercisable on or before November 30, 2033 at the strike price of Cdn $0.185 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on November 29, 2023.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Eric Caba President & Chief Executive Officer
For further information contact: Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications Phone: 604-685-6269 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com www.bearcreekmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
