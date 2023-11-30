Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its Phase 1 2023 program at Alcona and Moretti at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL Project"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Heritage is now planning the Phase II exploration and drill program to further define the deposit potential at Alcona.

2023 Drill Program Highlights:

Alcona Area, HML23-007: 0.90 g/t Au over 10.15m from 104.75 (Figure 1,2)

Moretti Area, HML23-012: 1.01 g/t Au over 5m from 105m

Alcona Area approved for Phase II Drill Program (Figure 1,2)

"After the successful completion of our Phase 1 program, we are thrilled to share the progress achieved at Alcona. Against the backdrop of a robust gold environment, we are delighted to announce that the time is ripe to propel ourselves into Phase II at Alcona.

Our 2023 field and drill program has not only validated but also expanded the deformation corridor, now boasting an impressive ~200m width, 1km in strike length and a depth reaching at least 145m, which remains wide open in all directions. The advantages of year-round accessibility, full drill permitting, and strategic proximity to existing infrastructure allows for year-round exploration. This further fortifies, in the current gold market, the tremendous exploration potential we are unlocking in the Alcona Area.

We are eagerly awaiting results from Moretti, New Millennium, and our comprehensive project-wide prospecting program. Your continued support is invaluable as we navigate and capitalize on the promising developments in our exploration journey.

In our commitment to advancing the project, we have initiated discussions with industry experts specializing in resource development and drilling optimization. Their valuable expertise will play a crucial role in optimizing our Phase II program at Alcona. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving continued success in our exploration and development endeavors." commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.

2024 Planned Exploration Program - Alcona Area

The Alcona Area planned Phase II program encompasses Ground IP, Geological Modeling, Stripping, and Drilling.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Alcona Area - 2023 Drill Locations - Phase 1



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Alcona Area - 2022/23 Alcona Area Results

Moretti Area:

Every hole in our drill program intersected the Moretti deformation corridor. Key highlights include HML23-012 with partial results showing 1.01 g/t Au over 5m from 105m, and HML23-013 and HML23-014 intersecting the corridor, although with no significant gold values. HML23-015 results are pending. While initial Moretti results have been disappointing, further exploration is warranted to unlock its full potential.

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

