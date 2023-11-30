Signal Gold Continues to Demonstrate Permitting Progress at the Goldboro Project

TORONTO, November 30, 2023 - Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has been notified that the documentation required for the Schedule 2 Amendment of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations ("MDMER") for the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, namely the Assessment of Alternatives ("AA") Report and the Fish Habitat Compensation Plan ("FHCP"), have been reviewed and have been recommended for Indigenous and public Consultations by both Environment and Climate Change Canada ("ECCC") and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans ("DFO").

This follows on the previous update by the Company, with respect to the advancement of permitting activities, whereby it achieved several key milestones to advance the Goldboro Project, including the submission of the Mineral Lease Application, the Industrial Approval Application, and the Fisheries Act Authorization.

The Goldboro Project previously received its Environmental Assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change on August 3, 2022.

"We are pleased that ECCC and DFO have reviewed and recommended the Goldboro Project Schedule 2 Amendment submissions for Indigenous and public Consultations. Signal Gold continues to progress the Goldboro Project in a disciplined manner by focusing on key value-add initiatives including the advancement of key Project permits, including the Industrial Approval and Fisheries Act Authorization. We remain excited about the Goldboro Project and the gold camp potential of the Goldboro Gold District."

~ Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone which enables the Company to commence site-specific permitting processes including the Industrial Approval and Crown Land Lease and Mining Lease applications. The Goldboro Project also has potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth. A future study will consider upgrading and expanding potentially mineable underground Mineral Resources as part of the longer-term mine development plan.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Bullock, P. Eng., President and CEO with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Signal Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Signal Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on www.sedarplus.com. Although Signal Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Signal Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.

Kevin Bullock

President and CEO

(647) 388-1842

kbullock@signalgold.com

Robert Dufour

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 478-8104

rdufour@signalgold.com

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811972/signal-gold-continues-to-demonstrate-permitting-progress-at-the-goldboro-project