Angkor Resources Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Grande Prairie, November 30, 2023 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) ("ANGKOR") announces the appointment of Grant T. Smith, C.Dir., CPA, CA. as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Smith, who has also served on the Board of Directors of Angkor since 2018 brings substantial experience to the Company including:

Over 15 years of experience as CFO of various public companies on the TSXV,

Experience operating in multiple countries around the world, from Finland, to Mexico and Portugal to Cambodia,

Auditing with PwC and Clearline, the latter, a firm he built that, under his direction, was a substantial IFRS contributor of CFO service in Western Canada.

Angkor accepted the resignation of Benita Sauer of MNP for her services as CFO to November 29, 2023. Angkor also extends the very best wishes in all future endeavors to Ms. Sauer and her team.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.