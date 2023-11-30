Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results Of Voting At Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

VAL-D'OR, QC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST FOR AGAINST Pierre Alexandre 22,121,979 181,000 99.19 % 0.81 % Jean-Yves Laliberté 19,403,129 2,899,850 87.00 % 13.00 % Pierre Rougeau 18,516,179 3,786,800 83.02 % 16.98 % Nicole Veilleux 22,121,979 181,000 99.19 % 0.81 % Mario Jacob 22,121,979 181,000 99.19 % 0.81 %

In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 211 drill rigs and approximately 1,200 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

