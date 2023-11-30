Taura Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mercur Project

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mercur Project, Camp Floyd And Ophir Mining Districts, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA", with an effective date of October 16, 2023. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and supports the mineral resource estimate for the Mercur Project previously reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2023.
