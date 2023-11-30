Menü Artikel
Taura Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mercur Project

16:26 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mercur Project, Camp Floyd And Ophir Mining Districts, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA", with an effective date of October 16, 2023. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and supports the mineral resource estimate for the Mercur Project previously reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2023.

Further Information

For more information, please contact:

Taura Gold Inc.
John Dorward
President and CEO
E: info@tauragold.com
T : 604-678-5308

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Taura Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812025/taura-gold-announces-filing-of-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-mercur-project


