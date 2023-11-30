Golden Cariboo Resources Announces Final Approval for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Delisting on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, November 30, 2023 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GCC.V) ("Golden Cariboo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing"). In connection therewith, the Company has prepared a listing statement (the "Listing Statement") dated November 30, 2023, available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Additionally, the Company has applied to voluntarily delist the Common Shares (the "Delisting") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), prior to completion of the Listing. The Common Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSXV at the close of market on or about December 4, 2023 (the "TSXV Delisting Date").

Upon completion of the Delisting on the TSXV, the Company will list 43,534,013 Common Shares on the CSE. Such Common Shares are expected to begin trading at market open on or about Tuesday December 5, 2023 (the "CSE Listing Date") under the symbol "GCC".

For further information on the Listing and the business of Golden Cariboo, please refer to the Listing Statement of Golden Cariboo, available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with high-grade targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz mine have recorded production in excess of 2.6 million ounces of gold up to 1933 (Hall, 1986) and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities and produced 2,048 tonnes grading 3.14 g/t Au and 4.18 g/t Ag in 1932 and 1939, with an additional 217 tonnes of unknown grade reported in 1878 (BC Minfile, 2021). Hixon Creek, which dissects the Hixon Gold claims, is a placer creek which has seen limited, small-scale placer production since the mid 1860's. From Ministry of Mines Reports prior to 1945, estimates of up to $2,000,000 worth of placer gold was mined from Hixon Creek.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Telephone: 604-505-3739

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

Cautionary Statements:

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (i) the fact that the Company will complete the Listing following receipt of final approval from the CSE; (ii) the Company's intention to complete the Delisting; (iii) the fact that the Common Shares are expected to be delisted on the TSXV on the TSXV Delisting Date; (iv) the number of Common Shares expected to be listed on the CSE; and (v) the Company's intention to begin trading its Common Shares on the CSE Listing Date.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Listing, that the TSXV will approve the Delisting, that the Common Shares will be delisted on the TSXV on the TSXV Delisting Date, that the current number of issued and outstanding Common Shares will remain unchanged and that the Common Shares will begin trading on the CSE on the CSE Listing Date.

Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company may not be able to complete the Listing after obtaining final approval from the CSE; the TSXV may not provide approval for the Delisting; the Company's Listing and Delisting plans may be adversely affected by possible future government legislation, TSXV and/or CSE policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations; the Common Shares may not be delisted on the TSXV on the TSXV Delisting Date; the Company may issue additional Common Shares or cancel currently outstanding Common Shares prior to the CSE Listing Date; and the Common Shares may not begin trading on the CSE on the CSE Listing Date. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.