IsoEnergy Announces Approval of Arrangement by Consolidated Uranium Shareholders and Receipt of Final Order

SASKATOON, Dec. 1, 2023 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) have approved the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Consolidated Uranium at the special meeting of Consolidated Uranium held on November 28, 2023.

In connection with the Arrangement, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has today also granted the final order (the "Final Order") authorizing completion of the Arrangement, pursuant to which, among other things, IsoEnergy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Consolidated Uranium not already held by IsoEnergy or its affiliates in exchange for 0.500 of a common share of IsoEnergy for each common share of Consolidated Uranium held.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received written notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that it has concluded its review of the Arrangement and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the Arrangement.

Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including stock exchange and regulatory approvals. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement on or around December 5, 2023.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release with respect to IsoEnergy was prepared by Dr Darryl Clark, P.Geo., IsoEnergy Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Dr Clark has verified the data disclosed. For additional information regarding the Company's Larocque East Project, including its quality assurance, quality control procedures and other details of the mineral resource estimate contained herein, please see the Technical Report dated effective July 8, 2022, on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. In 2018, IsoEnergy discovered the high-grade Hurricane Deposit on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The Hurricane Deposit has indicated mineral resources of 48.61 M lbs U 3 O 8 based on 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5% U 3 O 8 and inferred mineral resources of 2.66 M lbs U 3 O 8 based on 54,300 tonnes grading 2.2% U 3 O 8 (July 8, 2022). The Hurricane Deposit is 100% owned by IsoEnergy and is unencumbered from any royalties. IsoEnergy is led by a board and management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development, and operations. IsoEnergy was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

