Neotech Metals Corp. Announces Extension of Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, December 1, 2023 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) announces that it has extended its agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") of 701 West Georgia Street, #1500, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6, e-mail info@thefinancialstar.com to provide investor relations services to the Company, beginning December 1, 23.

The services provided by FSN include the creation of campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and managing remarketing campaigns, optimizing keyword options, coordinating online advertisers and marketers, corresponding to online marketing targets, creating landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on www.thefinancialstar.com and via social media and Google.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000 (plus GST) for the continuation of the marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, FSN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 40 rare earth mineral claims (the "TREO Property") and holds an option on the EBB nickel-cobalt property, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Contact information

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: reagan@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: ‎(403 )815-6663

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release include statements relating to FSN. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189507