Doubleview Gold Corp Provides End of 2023 Exploration Update at the Hat Polymetallic Project

Vancouver, BC, Nov 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 exploration and drilling program at the Hat Polymetallic Project situated in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.Key achievements of the 2023 exploration program:Scope and Targets: The comprehensive program successfully covered all intended work programs and explored designated targets. Notably, this marked the largest work program to date at the Hat project.Main Objective: The primary focus of the 10,500-meter diamond drilling exploration program was to examine the dimensions and characteristics of Copper, Gold, Scandium, and Cobalt mineralization within the Main Lisle Zone of the Hat deposit and its environs. The deposit remains open in all directions.Sample Analysis: In the current season, 5,220 samples, weighing 25.5 tonnes, were shipped to ALS laboratories, a fully accredited and globally recognized facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.Connecting Deposit Envelopes: A key objective was to enhance connectivity between the deposit envelopes of the Main Lisle deposit and surrounding volumes, creating a cohesive united mass.NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate: The final achieved and explored volume will serve as the domain envelope for the NI 43-101 maiden resource estimate, anticipated to be disclosed in Q1, 2024.Budgeting and Cost Controls: Exploration expenses in NW, British Columbia have increased rapidly in recent years. Maintaining tight controls on costs was a key focus of management for the 2023 exploration season. The company drilled approximately 10.500 meters for an estimated %40 of the industry standard costs for a similar drilling campaign.Farshad Shirvani, President, and CEO stated, "It has been a tremendous year for Doubleview Gold Corp. Accomplishing many goals for the Hat Deposit, our projections reveal significant potential for lateral and depth extensions of this copper-gold deposit, enriched with cobalt and scandium. Importantly, the drilling and exploration program adhered to our projected budget."Assay Results:Assays are being received on a continuous basis and will be published as they are received and verified.Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.About Doubleview Gold CorpDoubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.On behalf of the Board of Directors,Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive OfficerFor further information please contact:Doubleview Gold CorpVancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: corporate@doubleview.caNEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189250Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.