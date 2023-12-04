Drilling Commences at Irving Resources East Yamagano Project, Kyushu, Japan

VANCOUVER, December 4, 2023 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its East Yamagano high-grade epithermal gold-silver vein project, Kyushu, Japan. The Shin-Yamagano (New Yamagano) Prospecting Plan covering drilling activities at East Yamagano has received Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") Kyushu approval. Importantly, this is the first ever drill program at this large-scale target believed by Irving's geologists to potentially host the eastern extension of the famous Yamagano vein system. Yamagano was one of the largest historic gold mines in Japan. Irving plans to complete an initial one to two drill hole test over the coming months. The Company's BLYLF90D diamond drill is being utilized and is operated by Nagasaki Chiken Co. Ltd, a local drilling company sub-contracted by Irving Resources Japan GK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Irving.

"We are delighted to undertake the first ever drill program at East Yamagano," commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and a director of Irving. "Our sincere gratitude goes out to Shimadzu Ltd, underlying owner of the core mining lease that adjoins East Yamagano and is optioned to Irving, for their assistance in helping make this happen. This drill program has great significance given the recognition of the Yamagano gold mine in Japanese history. The Yamagano district is the closest significant gold vein system to the world famous Hishikari gold mine, just eleven kilometers to the northeast with which it shares many geological similarities.[1] We hope that our drill program leads to the discovery of a deposit equally exciting as Hishikari in what we believe is the eastern extension of the Yamagano deposit."

The Yamagano project is subject to the Irving-Newmont Exploration Pty Ltd ("NEPL") and Irving-Sumitomo Corporation exploration alliance agreements. NEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation.

Description of the Yamagano Mining License:

The Yamagano mining district, situated approximately 11 km southwest of the large, high-grade Hishikari gold mine, is host to innumerable historic gold mine workings, some dating back to 1640AD during the early Edo Period in Japan. Mining focused on a multitude high-grade epithermal gold veins hosted by volcanic rocks blanketing this region.

Gold veins at Yamagano appear associated with a particular geophysical feature, an area of anomalously high gravity, thought to represent a buried uplift, or dome, in underlying denser basement sedimentary rocks. Such a geologic feature is believed to have focused gold-depositing hydrothermal fluids to ascend into overlying faults and fissures where they formed extensive high-grade vein networks. A gravity high was recognized very early as an important control at the Kushikino gold mine (56 tonnes or 1.80 Moz Au produced) situated approximately 39 km southwest of Yamagano. Based upon this geologic model, initial targeting of the famous Hishikari deposits (248.2 tonnes or 7.98 Moz Au produced) was driven largely by recognition of an anomalous gravity high underlying that area. Irving believes the gravity high under East Yamagano reflects a buried dome of basement rock and that, given the large footprint of this feature, there is considerable prospectivity for a substantial vein system.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234

Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234

Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and future hopes and prospects for the project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties. Irving Resources Inc., Irving-Newmont Exploration Pty Ltd and Irving-Sumitomo Corporation do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking information constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

[1] No assurance can be given that a similar or any commercially mineable deposit will be determined at the East Yamagano project.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812827/drilling-commences-at-irving-resources-east-yamagano-project-kyushu-japan