Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, December 4, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora", or the "Property").

Highlights

Over 16,800 hectares added to Cosa's 100% owned exploration portfolio with no encumbrances.

Aurora covers 17 kilometres of the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin between Key Lake and the GMZ uranium discovery.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "The discovery of the GMZ uranium zone in 2021 confirms that there is uranium discovery potential along the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin. Having recently demonstrated the value of modern and comprehensive geophysical coverage at our Ursa Project, we believe that underexplored lands like Aurora can be significantly upgraded with the same approach and we look forward to advancing this project towards drill testing."

Andy Carmichael, VP Exploration, commented: "Cosa is excited to have acquired a large swathe of the Athabasca Basin's southeastern rim just 16 kilometres from the Key Lake Mill. As discoveries in districts across the Basin have historically begun at the edges and progressed inward, this highly underexplored piece of ground is an excellent addition to our portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Basin."

About Aurora

The Property comprises seven contiguous claims totaling 16,896 hectares which cover 17 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin's southeastern rim (Figure 1). The Property is located 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake Mill and former Key Lake Mine (Figure 2). Between 1983 and 2002 the Key Lake Mine produced 209.8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 2.3% U 3 O 8 . The Key Lake Mill is one of three licensed uranium mills in Saskatchewan and currently processes ore from the McArthur River Mine. Aurora is 40 kilometres southwest of the recently discovered GMZ uranium zone. Access and infrastructure at Aurora are excellent as an existing network of winter roads and the Provincial powerline supplying Key Lake and McArthur River extend through the western portion of the Property.

Aurora covers a prominent, complex zone of low magnetic susceptibility with its northern edge generally coincident with the current edge of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 2). In the portion of the Property within the Athabasca Basin the thickness of sandstone is expected be less than 100 metres, while less than 150 metres of basement is interpreted to have been eroded from the portion without sandstone. East-northeast trending magnetic lineaments parallel to the Key Lake trend are evident within the Property.

Aurora is underexplored. Modern, property-wide airborne electromagnetic (EM) and gravity surveys have not been completed, and groundwork since 1989 is limited to boulder sampling, soil sampling, and prospecting. Sparse drilling, most recently completed in 1979, is restricted to the sandstone-covered northern third of the Property.

Initial work by Cosa in Q2 and Q3 2024 is expected to include airborne EM, radiometric, and/or gravity surveys to generate target areas for follow-up.

Acquisition Details

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Cosa has agreed to acquire a 100% unencumbered ownership of all seven mineral claims comprising Aurora from an arm's length third party vendor (the "Vendor") in exchange for $20,000 in cash and the issuance of 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading six months after closing of the Acquisition. The Acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").





Figure 1 - Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Projects



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_003full.jpg





Figure 2 - Aurora Project Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes eleven uranium exploration properties totaling over 180,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

