Adamera Extends Warrants and Grants Options

Vancouver, December 4, 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend 6,875,000 warrants granted on June 22, 2020, with the exercise price of $0.10 and original expiry date of June 22, 2021, and 4,525,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 granted on July 2, 2020, with an expiry date of July 2, 2021 to now expire on June 22, 2025 and July 2, 2025, respectively.

Adamera has also granted a total of 2,428,750 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.05 expiring December 4, 2028.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

